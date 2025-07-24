Hiromi’s Sonicwonder to Perform at BroadwaySF’s Golden Gate Theatre Spring 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hiromi’s Sonicwonder will perform at BroadwaySF’s Golden Gate Theatre for one performance only on Friday, May 8, 2026 at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale beginning Wednesday, July 30 at 12 p.m. PT.

No jazz pianist alive is possessed of more explosive virtuosity or thrilling unpredictability than Hiromi – a GRAMMY-winning artist the All Music Guide calls “one of the most remarkable pianists of the past half century.” Returning to San Francisco with her Sonicwonder quartet—featuring the masterful trumpeter Adam O’Farrill, French-born bass phenom Hadrien Feraud, and monster drummer Gene Coye—the improvisational fireworks of Sonicwonder will take Hiromi’s boundless imagination and joyful expressiveness into new territories of exploration.

Debuting with the Czech Philharmonic at 14, the Hamamatsu, Japan native was mentored by Chick Corea and Ahmad Jamal early in her development, signing her first record deal with Telarc before graduating from Boston’s Berklee College of Music. Blending a foundation in classical repertoire with a deep feeling for the jazz tradition, she’s collaborated with Corea and Stanley Clarke, led over a dozen albums in settings including solo piano, her original trio, the Sonicbloom quartet featuring guitarist David Fiuczynski, her Trio Project with bassist Anthony Jackson and drummer Simon Phillips, and recently in duo with Columbian harp virtuoso Edmar Castañeda.