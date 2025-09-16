Hillbarn Theatre to Present MURDER FOR TWO This October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hillbarn Theatre will continue its 85th season with the zany, fast-paced musical comedy Murder for Two by Kellen Blair and Joe Kinosian, running October 9–November 2, 2025. Pay-What-You-Can Previews begin Thursday, October 9 at 8 PM, with Opening Night on Friday, October 10 at 8 PM.

Described by The New York Times as “ingenious! A snazzy double act,” Murder for Two is part murder mystery, part vaudeville, and all fun. When a celebrated author is found dead at his own birthday party, an eager but inexperienced detective is called to solve the crime. Every guest has a motive—but can he find the killer before it’s too late? With just two actors playing all the roles (and the piano), audiences are treated to a whirlwind of witty wordplay, tuneful surprises, and laugh-out-loud antics.

“As we continue to celebrate our 85th season of transformation, Murder for Two is the perfect showcase of what makes live theatre so thrilling,” said Hillbarn’s Executive Artistic Director, Steve Muterspaugh. “Two actors, bringing multiple roles to life at lightning speed—singing, cracking jokes, and even sharing the piano bench—all while keeping us on the edge of our seats. It’s a joyful reminder of the sheer brilliance and playfulness that only happens right in front of a live audience.”

Creative Team and Cast

The production is directed by Jeffrey Bracco, with design by Pamila Gray (Lighting), Eric Olson (Scenic), Jeff Mockus (Sound), Madeline Berger (Costumes), and Jenna Forder (Properties). Maya Herbsman serves as Intimacy Coordinator, and Paul Henry* is Stage Manager.

The cast features Kevin Kelly* as Marcus, the detective, and Michelle Lemon* as all of the suspects in a dazzling tour-de-force performance.

(*Appear courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association.)

Ticket Information

Single tickets range from $30 to $62 and are available online at hillbarntheatre.org, by phone at 650.349.6411 Ext. 2, or in person at the Box Office (1285 E. Hillsdale Avenue, Foster City) Tuesday–Friday from 11 AM–3 PM. Discounts are available for youth (18 and under), seniors, and groups of 10 or more.

SPONSORED BY A.C.T.