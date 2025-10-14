Hillbarn Theatre To Celebrate 85 Years With November Anniversary Concerts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hillbarn Theatre will celebrate 85 years of theatrical storytelling with two 85th Anniversary Celebration Concerts, taking place on Saturday, November 14 at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, November 15 at 2:00 p.m.

The one-weekend-only concert series will honor Hillbarn’s eight-decade history—from its beginnings in a converted barn in San Mateo to its current home in Foster City—and will highlight artists from the theatre’s past, present, and future.

“We’re thrilled to welcome these incredible artists back to the Hillbarn stage,” the company shared, noting that additional names will be announced in the coming weeks.

Featured performers include Sarah Jebian, Randy O’Hara, Caitlin Beanan, Melissa WolfKlain*, Sol Husband*, Anthone Jackson*, Andrew Cope, Brad Satterwhite, and Lauren Savage, along with students from the Hillbarn Conservatory, representing the next generation of performers. (Appear courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association.)

Audiences can expect a mix of showtunes from Hillbarn’s classic productions, behind-the-scenes stories, and archival photos celebrating the theatre’s legacy of community and creativity.

Founded in 1941, Hillbarn Theatre is among the nation’s longest-running community theatres, presenting an annual season of plays and musicals and offering arts education programs to more than 1,000 students each year.

Under Executive Artistic Director Stephen Muterspaugh, Hillbarn continues to expand its regional presence, including a partnership with Douglass Morrison Theatre in Hayward that extends productions across the East Bay.