Hillary Rodham Clinton is Coming To S.F.'s Davies Symphony Hall

Former First Lady, Senator from New York, and Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton will travel the United States this fall with a stop in San Francisco at Davies Symphony Hall on Monday, October 7 at 7 p.m. to discuss her new book, Something Lost, Something Gained: Reflections on Life, Love, and Liberty. At each event, Secretary Clinton and a moderator will take the audience on a journey of unvarnished exchanges on politics, democracy, the threats we face, as well as friendship, aging, marriage, and how we can all work together to shape a future to be proud of.

Tickets will be available to the general public beginning July 12 at www.broadwaysf.com.



The New York Times best-selling author and GRAMMY-award winner's new book, Something Lost, Something Gained: Reflections on Life, Love, and Liberty will be released by Simon & Schuster on September 17, 2024.



“I can't wait to hit the road and talk about Something Lost, Something Gained with you in person. I hope you can join me for wide-ranging conversations that go behind the scenes and include never-before told stories,” says Secretary Clinton. "We'll discuss the state of our politics and creating the future we want for our children and grandchildren and, most of all, have some fun while we're at it!"



Produced by Chicago based Innovation Arts and Entertainment, the tour cities include Washington D.C., Seattle, Boston, San Francisco, and Chicago. Beginning today, June 25, register at www.HillaryClintonLive.com to receive an invitation to purchase presale tickets when they become available on July 9. Tickets will be available to the general public beginning July 12 at www.broadwaysf.com. For more information about presales, tour dates and to purchase VIP packages and tickets, visit www.hillaryclintonlive.com.

Photo credit: Annie Liebovitz

