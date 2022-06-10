Hammer Theatre Unveils Sunset Series Rooftop Performances

Hammer Theatre Center will kick off summer with its new Sunset Series, inviting Bay Area audiences to enjoy rooftop performances by musical headliners on The Hammer Terrace. The series launches in July with appearances by one of New York City's most-critically acclaimed swing bands, followed by a distinguished folk-pop singer/songwriter, and a rollicking evening with the Bay Area's next generation of exciting jazz musicians. Sunset Series continues through September with star turns by a Grammy Award-winning baritone saxophonist, an extraordinary Brazilian trio, and a prominent folk-blues musician. The series ends on a high note with an Oakland-based trio that merges the intricate style of Indian classical music with contemporary jazz and funk. Sunset Series will be presented from July 1-September 23, 2022 (dates/times below) on the terrace of Hammer Theatre Center, 101 Paseo De San Antonio, San Jose. For tickets ($35-$45) or more information, the public may visit hammertheatre.com or call (408) 924-8501.

Hammer Theatre Center's first-ever Sunset Series offers music with a view as guests watch the sun set while enjoying top musical artists on The Hammer Terrace.

The Sunset Series lineup includes:

Svetlana & the New York Collective

8:00pm, Friday, July 1, 2022

Hammer Theatre Center launches its Sunset Series with an exuberant performance by Svetlana & the New York Collective, a group of jazz talents known for their colorful sounds that "combines New York swing with pop singer/songwriter sensibilities" (WPIX News). A sophisticated jazz vocalist, Svetlana is known for her erudite and torchy approach to jazz and swing classics, as well as Broadway and American Popular Song standards. For this special performance, she is joined by Willerm Delisfort (piano), Henry Conerway II (drums), and Adi Meyrson (bass). Hailed by the Wall Street Journal as an "outstanding band," Svetlana & the New York Collective have released the chart-topping album Night at the Movies and headlined sold out shows across New York, Boston, and Washington, D.C.

Mason Jennings

8:00pm, Friday, July 15, 2022

Hammer Theatre Center continues its Sunset Series with folk-pop singer/songwriter Mason Jennings. One of the most talked-about new artists on the acoustic music scene, Jennings is known for blending the personal insights of a poet with the political broadsides of a protest singer, the broad musical eclecticism of a jazz musician, and the passion of a rock and roll artist. Born in Hawaii, Jennings learned how to play guitar at the age of 13, and eventually dropped out of school to move to Minneapolis to pursue his musical career. In 1997 Jennings produced his self-titled debut album, which was closely followed by his second album, Birds Flying Away. By 2008, Jennings signed with Jack Johnson's record label, Brushfire Records, and recorded a pair of albums that embraced a more electric sound.

San Jose Jazz High School All Stars with Lilan Kane

8:00pm, Friday, July 29, 2022

Hammer Theatre Center rounds out July with San Jose Jazz's High School All Stars, giving Bay Area audiences a sneak peek at the next generation of jazz stars. A regional, audition-based, advanced music program, San Jose Jazz's High School All Stars is designed to help students achieve master of improvisation techniques while advancing their knowledge of music theory, arranging, composition, performance, and jazz history. The talented line-up of young musicians will be joined by special guest Lilan Kane, a soul and jazz vocalist based in Oakland, California. She has sold out notable Bay Area jazz venues, including Yoshi's and the SFJAZZ Center, sung with the Pete Escovedo Latin Jazz Orchestra, and opened for Hall & Oates, Lenny Williams, Fred Hughes, The Doobie Brothers, Chicago, Sharon Jones, Trombone Shorty, and Morgan James.

Aaron Lington Sextet Tribute to Art Blakey

8:00pm, Thursday, August 11, 2022

Grammy Award-winning baritone saxophonist and composer Aaron Joseph Lington will be joined by American session drummer Gary Novak, trombonist Michael Davis, and other jazz giants for a thrilling evening of Aaron Lington Sextext Tribute to Art Blakey. Lington's performing and compositional credits include collaborations with the San Francisco Symphony, Maynard Ferguson, the BBC Radio Orchestra, the Count Basie Orchestra, Doc Severinsen, Bo Diddley, Randy Brecker, Joe Lovano, Jamie Davis, Tommy Igoe, and the Pacific Mambo Orchestra, among others. In 2011, he was named "Jazz Educator of the Year" by the California Music Educators Association. Lington currently holds a position as professor at San Jose State University, where he serves as the Coordinator of Jazz Studies. He is also the Director of the San Jose Jazz High School All Stars. Davis is the current trombonist with the Rolling Stones, while Novak has collaborated with numerous artists - from George Benson to Chick Corea, Alanis Morissette, David Crosby, and more.

Claudia Villela, Guinga, and Nailor "Proveta" Azevedo

8:00pm, Thursday, September 8, 2022

The sounds of Brazil will fill The Hammer Terrace when vocalist/composer Claudia Villela, guitarist/composer Guinga, and clarinetist/saxophonist Nailor "Proveta" Azevedo join forces in September. Born and raised in Rio de Janeiro, Viella's music is inspired by the sounds of Brazil - from samba to bossa nova, partido alto, choro, baiao, and maracatu. The New York Times noted her "Remarkable, beautiful, towering voice," while Brazil Magazine described her as "The best Brazil has to offer." While Guinga has had a successful five-decade career as a guitarist, his music is less known to the US. A popular songwriter in Brazil, Guinga's songs have been recorded by superstar Elis Regina. Known for playing Brazilian choro and samba, as well as traditional jazz, Azevedo has performed with Benny Carter and Anita O'Day. Together, these stellar musicians come together for an unforgettable evening of Brazilian music.

Sunny War

8:00pm, Thursday, September 22, 2022

Known for her wildly inventive guitar playing, Los Angeles-based Sunny War enlivens traditional folk and blues by freshening her musical sounds and writing lyrics that reflect modern day concerns - from romance to politics and more. War has released numerous albums: Worthless (2014); Red, White and Blue (2016); Particle War (2018), With the Sun (2018); Shell of a Girl (2019); and Simply Syrup (2021).

The Alaya Project

8:00pm, Friday, September 23, 2022

Developed in Oakland, California, The Alaya Project merges the intricate Carnatic style of Indian classical music with contemporary jazz and funk. Made up of Rohan Krishnamurthy (Indian percussion/drums), Prasant Radhakrishnan (saxophone), and Colin Hogan (accordion piano), The Alaya Project explores new textures and perspectives built over two decades of friendship, dialogue, and musical immersion across genres and continents. Berkeleyside has applauded this trio for "forging a beautiful new sound," while InterMusic SF has described its music as "both sophisticated and accessible." Special guest Roopa Mahadevan (vocals) will also join The Alaya Project for this exclusive Sunset Series performance.

Owned by the City of San Jose and operated by San Jose State University, the Hammer Theatre Center is a state-of-the-art performance venue located in the heart of downtown San Jose at 101 Paseo De San Antonio, between 2nd and 3rd Streets. The theatre has presented an array of offerings including outstanding professional productions, community-based works, SJSU shows, and concerts, as well as dance, music, talks, film screenings-even live aerial performances with dancers suspended outside, scaling the sides of the iconic blue building. From jazz performances to mariachi extravaganzas, National Geographic Live! speaker series to National Theatre Live film screenings, Cinequest film festival presentations, ballet and modern dance shows, kid-friendly performances, live art and more, the Hammer's mission is to serve the community through artistic and educational programming that express the unique characteristics and diverse cultures of Silicon Valley.