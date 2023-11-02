HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL is Coming to San Jose's Center for the Performing Arts This Holiday Season

The musical will perform from November 28–December 3, 2023.
In anticipation of Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical coming to San Jose's Center for the Performing Arts this holiday season, The Grinch will be making stops at several South Bay locations to meet his legion of fans.
Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical will perform from November 28–December 3, 2023 as part of Broadway San Jose's 2023/24 season. Single tickets are available now online at broadwaysanjose.com, by calling 408-792-4111, or in-person at the San Jose Civic Box Office (150 W. San Carlos St., San Jose). Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 669-242-8558. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 24 (BLACK FRIDAY)
2–4 p.m. — Santana Row – Photo opportunities available in Park Valencia by Maggiano's.
5:20–5:50 p.m. — Signia by Hilton San Jose – Photo opportunities available in front of the hotel by the Enchant Christmas display.
6–6:30 p.m. — Tree Lighting Ceremony at Christmas in the Park
6:40–7:10 p.m. — AJI Bar and Robata Grill - Chill out with Mr. Grinch after a busy day inside Signia by Hilton San Jose.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 25
11:30 a.m.–12 p.m. — The Tech Interactive** – Photo opportunities available in New Venture Hall.
Get 10% off General Admission Tickets with code: GRINCH Terms and Conditions: Valid Tuesday - Sunday between November 25–January 15. 4 tickets maximum allowed with discount. Not valid with other offers or promotions.
3–3:30 p.m. — Children's Discovery Museum of San Jose** — Photo opportunities available at the outdoor amphitheater.
Enjoy a sneak peek performance CMT San Jose's production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at 2:30 p.m. before Mr. Grinch arrives! Get 10% off tickets with code: CMT-GRINCH10 for performances from Dec. 1 - 10 at the Montgomery Theater.
4:30–5 p.m. — Downtown Ice** at Circle of Palms
**Admission tickets are required.
The performance schedule for THE GRINCH is as follows: Tuesday, November 28 at 7:30 p.m. (press night); Wednesday, November 29 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, November 30 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, December 1 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, December 2 at 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, December 3 at 1 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.
On Thursday, November 30, Broadway San Jose will host Family Night on Broadway. Guests will be treated to pre-show activities in the Ridder Lounger at San Jose's Center for the Performing Arts from 6–7:15 p.m. A Buy One, Get One 50% Off offer is available using promo code: MISCHIEF. Valid on select balcony seats only while supplies last. Must be purchased in multiples of two. Ticketmaster fees apply.
Hailed by The New York Times as “100 times better than any bedtime story,” this classic holiday musical will enchant adults and children alike. Audiences will discover the magic of Dr. Seuss' classic holiday tale as it comes to life live on stage. Featuring the hit songs “You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas,” THE GRINCH discovers there's more to Christmas than he bargained for in this heart-warming holiday classic. Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming GRINCH, whose heart is “two sizes too small,” decides to steal Christmas away from the holiday-loving Whos.
THE GRINCH broke box office records for two consecutive years on Broadway during its holiday engagements at the St. James and Hilton theaters in New York. Since then, more than 2.5 million theatergoers across America have been delighted by this heart-warming holiday musical, which Gannett hailed as “A genius of a show! A total delight for both kids and adults.”
Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical features magnificent sets designed by John Lee Beatty and costumes designed by Robert Morgan, inspired by Dr. Seuss' original book. Mel Marvin and Timothy Mason's music and book breathe new life into this timeless story.
The 2023 production is directed by Matt August and co-directed and choreographed by Bob Richard, based on the original choreography by John DeLuca and originally created by three-time Tony Award-winning director, Jack O'Brien.
For additional information on the production, please visit GrinchMusical.com.
