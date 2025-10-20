Gautier Capuçon to Present GAÏA At Davies Symphony Hall in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Internationally renowned cellist Gautier Capuçon will bring his ambitious new recital project GAÏA to Davies Symphony Hall on Sunday, November 16, 2025, at 7 p.m., as part of the San Francisco Symphony’s Great Performers Series.

The program, featuring world-premiere works by 16 contemporary composers, was commissioned by the San Francisco Symphony in collaboration with Capuçon and celebrates the Earth in all its complexity and beauty.

Joining Capuçon for this performance are pianist Jérôme Ducros, composers Ayanna Witter-Johnson and Quenton Xavier Blache, and members of the San Francisco Symphony Youth Orchestra’s cello section.

Taking its name from the Greek goddess of Earth and mother of all life, Gaïa unites 16 composers from around the world—including Bryce Dessner, Joe Hisaishi, Missy Mazzoli, Gabriela Montero, Nico Muhly, Max Richter, Ayanna Witter-Johnson, and Jasmine Barnes—to create an unprecedented musical portrait of the planet. Each work reflects the composers’ distinct artistic voice and emotional connection to nature.

Among the highlights is Of Wind and Rain by Quenton Xavier Blache, written for solo cello and ensemble and performed by Capuçon alongside Blache and the SFSYO cello section. Blache was anonymously selected by Capuçon from the 2023 Emerging Black Composers Project. Witter-Johnson will also join Capuçon to perform her world-premiere piece Forever Home for cello and voice.

“I am very much looking forward to presenting the music of this album, Gaïa, for the San Francisco audience,” said Capuçon. “This very special and unique project started here at the San Francisco Symphony, and I feel a special connection with this city since my debut in 2009. Collaborating with composers from around the world, celebrating the Earth through music—it’s very dear to my heart.”

The Album: Gaïa

Capuçon’s recital follows the November 7 release of his new Erato Records album Gaïa, featuring all 16 commissions. The project was conceived in San Francisco during the pandemic shutdown and grew into a global collaboration exploring humanity’s relationship with the Earth.

Singles already released from the album include Olivia Belli’s “Tàmâr Mĕtūshelāḥ,” Bryce Dessner’s “Towards the Forest,” Jean-Benoît Dunckel’s “Wake,” Ludovico Einaudi’s “Air,” and Joe Hisaishi’s “Prélude.”

Performance Repertoire

Max Richter – Sequence for Gaïa

ARMAND AMAR – Boreas

JEAN-BENOÎT DUNCKEL – Wake

GABRIELA MONTERO – Sur le lac du Bourget

OLIVIA BELLI – Tàmâr Mĕtūshelāḥ

MISSY MAZZOLI – The Usual Illusion

Joe Hisaishi – Prélude pour violoncelle et piano

LUDOVICO EINAUDI – Air

XAVIER FOLEY – Ambition

Nico Muhly – Side Piece

Bryce Dessner – Towards the Light

ABEL SELAOCOE – Toro Tsa Kwa

MICHAEL CANITROT – Never Say Never

Ayanna Witter-Johnson – Forever Home

QUENTON BLACHE – Of Wind and Rain

JASMINE BARNES – Life in Sunshine

Performance Information

GAUTIER CAPUÇON: GAÏA

Part of the Great Performers Series

Sunday, November 16, 2025, at 7:00 p.m.

Davies Symphony Hall, 201 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, CA

Performers:

Gautier Capuçon, cello

Quenton Blache, cello

Ayanna Witter-Johnson, cello and vocals

Jérôme Ducros, piano

Members of the San Francisco Symphony Youth Orchestra cello section