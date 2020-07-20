Theatre Rhinoceros Presents GROWING UP: THE WORLD IN 1976 Online

Theatre Rhinoceros presents a FREE Zoom/Facebook Live presentation: GROWING UP: THE WORLD IN 1976, Conceived and Performed by John Fisher, July 23, 2020 at 8pm FREE! One Live Performance Only

A boy with too much imagination navigates the Bicentennial, Algebra, Happy Days and the heat of a wicked summer riding his bike. Along the way he discovers Brown Widow Spiders, L'il Abner and a scary man by a lake.

On Zoom and Facebook Live - Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org or watch on John's Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816

Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You