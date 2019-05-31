GREASE Opening June 7 At Broadway By The Bay

A wop baba lu mop, ahh wop bam boom! Broadway by the Bay continues their 2019 season with Grease - the beloved rock n' roll celebration of teen angst, fast cars and first loves all set in the fabulous fifties. This all-new production is on stage June 7 to 23 and features the irresistible songs from the Tony Award nominated Broadway show and hit movie, including "Summer Nights,", "Greased Lightnin'", "Born to Hand Jive", "There are Worse Things I Could Do", and many more. So get out your leather jackets and pull on your bobby socks with Rydell High's senior class of 1959!

Grease follows love-struck bad-boy Danny and girl-next-door Sandy as they navigate the highs and lows of high-school in the late 50's - a time when teens had the freedom of leisure time, cash to spend, and independence in the post-war economic boom. They rebelled against the adult world's behavioral codes and conservative expectations, emerging with a culture of greasers that were aloof and cool, clad in leather jackets, tight pants and slicked hair. Their decadent behavior was often blamed on a new and unstoppable influence - rock n' roll. Inspired by the music of Buddy Holly, Little Richard and Elvis Presley, Grease became the soundtrack of a generation. After an eight-year run on Broadway and two subsequent revivals along with innumerable regional and community productions, Grease is among the world's most popular musicals.

Grease runs for nine performances only beginning June 7, 2019. Tickets (ranging from $44-$66) are available by calling (650) 579-5565, online at www.broadwaybythebay.org, or at the Box Office located at 2219 Broadway Street in downtown Redwood City. The Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 12pm to 5pm. On performance days, the Box Office is open 60 minutes prior to the start of each show and remains open for 30 minutes following the start of the performance. Group rates are available for 10 or more.

Broadway by the Bay's production features Kylie Abucay as Sandy Dumbrowski and Alex Alvarez as Danny Zuko. The Pink Ladies include Chelsey Ristaino as Rizzo, Samantha Arden as Marty, Katharine Andrade as Jan and Kate Byrd as Frenchy. The Greasers include Anthony Maglio as Kenickie, Ted Sclavos as Doody, Nick Quintell as Roger, and Jake Daniel as Sonny. The cast also features Jessica Bennett (Patty Simcox), David Blackburn (Eugene), Nick Kenrick (Vince Fontaine), Kathryn Han (Miss Lynch), Daniel Lloyd Pias (Teen Angel), and Breanna van Gastel (Cha Cha DiGregorio). The ensemble includes Nathan Belara, Cameron Burrill, Jorey Cantu, Miko Ison, Katherine O'Toole, and Neal Pascua.

Broadway By the Bay's creative team for Grease is headed by director and BBBay Executive Artistic Director Alicia Jeffrey, choreographers Zöe Swenson-Graham and Allison Paraiso-Silicani, music directors Jon Gallo and Nick Perez, and vocal director Daniel Lloyd Pias. The team also includes scenic designer Kelly James Tighe, lighting designer Marcia Madeira, sound designer Jon Hayward, costume designer Merissa Mann, properties designer Bridget Wylie, hair and make up designer Alexis Lazear, and stage manager Matthew W. Jower-Ho.





