GAY CHORUS DEEP SOUTH Featured As Closing Night Film At OUTstream

The San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus' multi-award winning documentary "Gay Chorus Deep South" will be featured as the closing night film of the first-ever online OUTstream Film Festival.

The virtual event will take place on Sunday, June 7 at 4 p.m. PDT and will include a live-streamed post-film Q&A with film director David Charles Rodrigues, SFGMC Artistic Director Dr. Tim Seelig, and Executive Director Chris Verdugo, as well as an exclusive performance from SFGMC ensemble HomoPhonics beginning at 6 p.m. PDT. This one-night-only event marks the first time viewers around the world will be able to watch the documentary from the comfort of their own homes. Tickets are $14.99 per household and available now at outstreamfest.com/closingnight. A portion of proceeds will benefit SFGMC.



"If you have not yet seen 'Gay Chorus Deep South,' now is the perfect time," says Seelig. "With every SFGMC performance we deliver our signature blend of 'TLC' -Tears, Laughter, and Chills Bumps. This documentary is no exception and it will definitely lift your spirits in these difficult times."



"It has been quite the whirlwind since 'Gay Chorus Deep South' made its debut nearly a year ago," says Verdugo. "With screenings all around the world, we are amazed by the number of people with whom we have been able to share our story. We are honored to be a part of the first-ever online OUTstream Film Festival and know it will help us to further spread our message of love, acceptance, and the power of music to provide hope and healing which the world so desperately needs right now."



"Gay Chorus Deep South" follows the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus as they embark on a tour of the American Deep South in response to a wave of discriminatory anti-LGBTQ laws and the divisive 2016 election. Led by Artistic Director Dr. Tim Seelig and joined by The Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir, the tour brings a message of music, love, and acceptance to communities and individuals confronting intolerance. The conversations and connections that emerge offer a glimpse of a less divided America, where the things that divide us-faith, politics, sexual identity-are set aside by the soaring power of music, humanity, and a little drag.



"Gay Chorus Deep South" made its world premiere at the prestigious Tribeca Film Festival on April 29, 2019, during which it won the Audience Award. Since its debut, it has been screened at nearly 100 festivals worldwide and received critical acclaim, winning more than 32 Best Documentary accolades.

Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You