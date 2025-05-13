GABBY'S DOLLHOUSE LIVE! is Coming to BroadwaySF's Golden Gate Theatre

The North American premiere season of GABBY’S DOLLHOUSE LIVE! PRESENTED BY WALMART, is coming to BroadwaySF’s Golden Gate Theatre on Sunday, September 21 at 4 p.m. Launching in Long Beach, CA on September 19, 2025, the live production of DreamWorks Animation’s Gabby’s Dollhouse will tour over 75 cities, including performances at major venues such as the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, TN, Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie, TX, Fox Theatre in Detroit, MI, The Chicago Theatre in Chicago, IL, and the Wang Theatre in Boston, MA. Tickets are available beginning Friday, May 16 at 10 a.m. PT.



This will mark the North American live stage debut for Gabby’s Dollhouse Live!, based on the global preschool sensation from DreamWorks Animation. In this a-MEOW-zing new musical show, Gabby uncovers a special acorn that needs the magical touch of a rainbow to grow. But when CatRat causes a color cat-astrophe and breaks the rainbow, Gabby and the Gabby Cats must find the colors again to set things right.



Gabby’s Dollhouse has been a top 10 series in 63 countries on Netflix and follows the fun adventures of Gabby, as she unboxes a brand-new surprise in every episode before jumping into a fantastical animated world full of adorable cat characters that live inside her magical dollhouse. This fall, Gabby is setting off on her biggest adventure yet in Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie, heading to theaters on September 26.



This new stage production of GABBY’S DOLLHOUSE LIVE! PRESENTED BY WALMART brings to life an exciting original story featuring unique puppets, dynamic staging, and songs including “Hey Gabby”, “You Can’t Spell Meow Without Me”, “Sprinkle Party”, and others that will have audiences singing and dancing along, from beginning to end.