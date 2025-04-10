Full Cast Set for Hip-Hop Musical CO-FOUNDERS World Premiere at A.C.T.

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



American Conservatory Theater has revealed the full cast and creative team for the world premiere hip-hop musical, Co-Founders, performing at A.C.T.’s Strand Theater from Thursday, May 29 through Sunday, July 6, 2025. Press nights will be held on Wednesday, June 11 and Thursday, June 12, 2025.



Witness the launch of the next great hip-hop musical, born in the heart of the Bay! Co-Founders is the story of an underrated young Oakland coder, Esata, who hacks her way into the most competitive startup accelerator in San Francisco. Determined to save her house as an influx of wealth threatens to push her community out, Esata forms an unlikely partnership with a prep-school dropout. In a field where the privileged make a killing while folks across the bridge grind to survive, can Esata win Silicon Valley’s game without leaving her community behind? Created by three extraordinary Bay Area voices—RyanNicole Austin, Beau Lewis, and Adesha Adefela—the musical features a deliciously catchy score that draws from the Bay’s rich hip-hop traditions, as well as soul, gospel, funk, jazz, R&B, and more. Employing visual technology entirely new to theater, Co-Founders is a sharply funny, deeply felt, exuberant celebration of the Bay and the dreamers, hustlers, and innovators that make it magical.

The cast of Co-Founders includes (in alphabetical order): Adesha Adefela (Deb), Austin Dean Ashford (U/S Dhameer, Dadvatar), RyanNicole Austin (Kamaiyah), Rolanda D. Bell (U/S Deb, Kamaiyah), Jordan Covington (Dhameer), B. DeVeaux (U/S Esata), Aneesa Folds (Esata), Roe Hartrampf (Conway), Keith Pinto (Victor), Deanalís Arocho Resto (Chadwick), Tommy Soulati Shepherd (Dadvatar), and Ryan Torres (U/S Chadwick, Victor, Conway).



Directed by Jamil Jude, the creative team for Co-Founders includes RyanNicole Austin (Writer), Beau Lewis (Writer/Producer), Adesha Adefela (Writer), Anthony Veneziale (Co-Producer), Victoria Theodore (Composer, Arranger, Orchestrator, Music Supervisor), Will Randolph V (Beats Producer), Juel D. Lane (Choreographer), Arnel Sancianco (Scenic Designer), Jasmine Milan Williams (Costume Designer), Xavier Pierce (Lighting Designer), Connor Wang (Sound Designer), Frédéric O. Boulay (Projection System Designer); David Richardson (Video Content Designer), Tish Diaz (Music Director), Ben Covello (Associate Music Director), Peter Dunn Casting, LeeAnn Dowd, and Katie Craddock(Casting), Rebecca J. Ennals (Stage Manager), Megan McClintock (Assistant Stage Manager), and Emma Walz (Assistant Stage Manager).

In connection with Co-Founders, A.C.T. will offer numerous InterACT events—many of which are presented free of charge—that will give patrons opportunities to get closer to the action while having an entire night out at the theater. Visit act-sf.org/interact to learn more about subscribing to these events throughout the season:

· Post-Show Conversations:

Tuesday, June 17, 6:30 p.m. | Sunday, June 22, 1 p.m. | Wednesday, July 2, 2 p.m.

After the show, stick around for a lively Q&A session with the actors and artists who create the work onstage.

· Pride Night:

Wednesday, June 18, before and following the 7:30 p.m. performance

A revamped pre- and post-show party celebrating LGBTQ+ pride within the theater community.

· Open Captioned Performance:

Saturday, June 21, 2 p.m. performance

At this performance, the dialogue will be displayed on a screen at the front of the stage on house left.

· Tasting Night:

Tuesday, June 24, 6:30 p.m.

Meet fellow theatergoers and get to know one of our local vendors at this hosted event before the show.

· PlayTime:

Saturday, June 28, 12:45 p.m.

Before this matinee performance, get hands-on with the artists who make it happen at this interactive theater workshop.

