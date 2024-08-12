Free Shakespeare In The Park Returns To San Francisco's McLaren Park With THE TEMPEST

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



San Francisco Shakespeare Festival has announced that the 2024 Free Shakespeare in the Park production of Shakespeare’s The Tempest returns this summer to San Francisco’s McLaren Park performing, August 31 to September 8 on Saturdays, Sundays, and Labor Day Monday at 2:00 pm. Performances in McLaren Park take place at Jerry Garcia Amphitheater, off John F. Shelley Dr. between Cambridge and Mansell Streets. The show will run approximately 100 minutes without intermission.

Thought to be Shakespeare’s last solo written play, The Tempest tells the tale of a father (Prospero) and daughter (Miranda) set adrift to sea by the jealous machinations of Prospero’s brother. On an island inhabited with magical creatures, Prospero uses magic to rule the land, until a tempest washes ashore Prospero’s brother and co-conspirators. Complete with clownish shipwrecked sailors, The Tempest explores themes of revenge and forgiveness and asks the audience to find the humanity in all the characters they meet.

Director Rotimi Agbabiaka looks to highlight the themes of forgiveness and recovering from loss. Joining him is Assistant Director Ely Sonny Orquiza, who holds an unwavering belief in the remarkable power of equity and representation in storytelling to bridge the divide and differences amongst us.

This is the Festival’s fourth presentation of The Tempest, having staged it in 1983 (the debut of San Francisco Shakespeare Festival), directed by Margrit Roma; 1991, directed by Albert Takazauckas; and 2006, directed by Kenneth Kelleher.

Throughout its history Free Shakespeare in the Park has performed in a number of sites in San Francisco (as well as other Bay Area communities) including locations in Golden Gate Park and the Presidio. Performances in Jerry Garcia Amphitheater began in 2013 and the location quickly became an audience favorite due to the provided bench seating, dramatic focus of the amphitheater, and the sylvan setting of the stage.

To help activate downtown, an additional Free Shakespeare in the Park setting is being explored. Interested funders should contact Executive Director Toby Leavitt, tleavitt@sfshakes.org or phone 415-865-4430.

Free Shakespeare in the Park attracts a wide range of audience members from all sectors of San Francisco’s diverse population. Executive Director Toby Leavitt comments that “Bringing the magic of live professional theater and the beauty of Shakespeare’s language to life in a communal park setting is what the Festival is all about. We strive to eliminate barriers to participation in the cultural arts as much as we possibly can. Free Shakespeare in the Park is truly a ‘come as you are’ event!”

2024 Free Shakespeare in the Park production of The Tempest

Redwood City, Red Morton Park, Vera Ave and Valota Rd

- Saturday, August 10 at 6:00 pm

- Sunday, August 11 at 6:00 pm

- Saturday, August 17 at 6:00 pm

- Sunday, August 18 at 6:00 pm

- Saturday, August 24 at 6:00 pm

- Sunday, August 25 at 6:00 pm

San Francisco, McLaren Park, Jerry Garcia Amphitheater

- Saturday, August 31 at 2:00 pm (Preview)

- Sunday, September 1 at 2:00 pm (Preview)

- Monday (Labor Day), September 2 at 2:00 pm (Opening)

- Saturday, September 7 at 2:00 pm

- Sunday, September 8 at 2:00 pm

Possible Additional San Francisco Venue To Be Announced

- Saturday, September 14 at 2:00 pm

- Sunday, September 15 at 2:00 pm

- Saturday, September 21 at 2:00 pm

- Sunday, September 22 at 2:00 pm

(Performances also took place in Cupertino’s Memorial Park July 20 - Aug 4.)

Admission is free. For more information call the San Francisco Shakespeare Festival at

415-558-0888 or visit www.sfshakes.org

