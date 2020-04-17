Frameline Launches FRAMELINE PLAY

Today, Frameline Executive Director James Woolley announced the launch of Frameline Play, a digital collection of Frameline's year-round programs that audiences can enjoy from the safety and comfort of their home.

Frameline remains committed to celebrating and sharing the extraordinary stories of its community in new and exciting ways. This collection brings together a selection of paid and free content, including on-demand Frameline Distribution films, Frameline Youth In Motion films and curriculum, the Frameline Voices catalog on YouTube, and the Frameline Completion Fund.

"Our 44-year-long mission to connect audiences and uplift the world through the power of queer film has never been more necessary in these isolated times," said Woolley. "We are devastated that we've had to postpone our June festival, and are looking forward to gathering again to experience the world of cinema together as soon as we can. In the meantime, we hope the stories on Frameline Play will help you feel connected to one another and to the artists we support."

Frameline Distribution is the world's only non-profit LGBTQ+ film distributor, serving educational institutions, public libraries, film festivals, and community members. The Distribution Catalog, growing for more than three decades, contains a treasury of films available to stream online, with many available to stream on services such as VIMEO and Amazon Prime. For the full catalog, visit frameline.org/distribution/distribution-catalog

Since 2008, Youth in Motion has provided free LGBTQ+ films and curriculum guides to Genders & Sexualities Alliances and educators supporting more than 28,000 students in over 1,400 schools in all 50 states. A Place In The Middle, is one of the Youth in Motion Films, and tells the true story of a young Hawaiian girl who aspires to become the leader of her school's boys-only hula troupe, and an inspiring teacher who uses traditional culture to empower her. The film is available to watch for free HERE , with professionally developed corresponding curriculum available for download HERE . Frameline Voices has provided a platform to connect and amplify stories of underrepresented perspectives to a global audience for nearly a decade, and houses an archive of hidden gems free to watch on YouTube. All content is available for HERE

The Frameline Completion Fund provides grants to emerging and established filmmakers. For over a quarter century, Frameline has awarded $565,000 to 163 projects to help ensure that LGBTQ+ film/video projects are completed and viewed by wider audiences. Call Her Ganda, a 2017 recipient of the Frameline Completion Fund, is available to stream on Amazon Prime and Apple TV. A full list of past recipients is available HERE





