For The Record Live & Feinstein's At The Nikko Present BRATPACK

Tease your hair, dig out those Trapper-Keepers and your favorite acid wash jeans, and get ready for the party of the year! Feinstein's at the Nikko announced today that For The Record-the nationally acclaimed genre-bending series that brings classic movie soundtracks to thrilling life on stage-will make their San Francisco debut with BratPack.

The celebrated immersive new-wave cabaret featuring music and moments from some of the '80s most beloved high-school comedies begins a limited run on Thursday, September 23 with performances continuing through Sunday, November 7, 2021. Opening night is Wednesday, September 29, 2021.



Stepping into a revamped Feinstein's at the Nikko, audiences will be taken on a totally excellent adventure as they are transported to 1980's Shermer, Illinois for a 360-degree live-concert experience inhabited by the cinematic teen icons made famous by the popular 1980's high school dramedies that defined a generation. Hailed as "ingenious!" (The Hollywood Reporter) and "exhilarating! An essential experience for '80s teen movie fans" (Forbes), the all-new production-built specifically for Feinstein's at the Nikko by the original creative team-will feature an exciting Bay Area cast of actor/musicians that will rock out to a rad setlist from legendary '80s teen flicks, including "The Breakfast Club," "Fast Times At Ridgemont High," "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," "Pretty In Pink," "Say Anything," "Sixteen Candles," "Some Kind of Wonderful," "St. Elmo's Fire," and "Valley Girl."



Tuition for "Summer School" (preview) performances (September 23-28) are $69, with "Fall Semester" (regular) performances (September 30 onward) ranging from $79-$89, depending on the day of the week. A limited number of "Detention Hall" tickets-which include priority seating and a limited-edition BratPack note-pad & pen-are available for $79 ("Summer School" performances) and range from $94-$104 for "Fall Semester" performances-just don't get caught passing notes in class! Audience members are encouraged to don their favorite '80s attire. Ticket prices are subject to change based on availability. Tickets are on sale now at www.FeinsteinsSF.com.



"We have been looking for the right opportunity to bring For The Record to San Francisco for a long time," said For the Record Live Executive Producer and Co-Creator Shane Scheel. "We've found a wonderful partner with Feinstein's at the Nikko right in the theatrical heart of the City. The For the Record team is excited to bring our unique brand of immersive theater to Bay Area audiences and be part of your vibrant creative community."



Says Feinstein's at the Nikko General Manager and Creative Director Randy Taradash: "I have been a huge fan of the For the Record shows in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and New York for almost a decade, and the minute I saw BratPack two years ago, I knew I had to bring it to the Bay Area. Audiences will step into our transformed concert space and relive not only some of the greatest '80s music ever, but will get the chance to revisit the music and moments that found their way into our cultural consciousness, and have lived on to an entirely new generation of fans."



"One of the biggest barriers between a modern audience and these high school movies of the 1980's is the overwhelming whiteness of the films," says Sumié Maeda, Choreographer & Associate Director of BratPack. "John Hughes was a white guy, making very white films, for a mostly white audience. But he was also telling stories about the teenage experience with honesty and heart. Casting a new BratPack that reflects our communities as they actually are not only removes that barrier between many of us and the films, but it also highlights the message of breaking down stereotypes and seeing the complexity in all of us."



"We have been inspired by the talent in the Bay Area-a beautifully diverse collection of ridiculously talented actor/musicians," adds For the Record Live Artistic Director and Co-Creator Anderson Davis. "Our mission to give a modern voice to vintage material was made so much easier when they walked through the Feinstein's at the Nikko doors. BratPack is a celebration of the '80s New Wave style and sound that was so prevalent, especially in those films that saw the moody cool kids looking for inspiration outside of America's hair metal obsession-and Feinstein's at The Nikko is the perfect place to bring that punk-chic world back to life."



The cast for BratPack includes Rachel Lark (Basketcase), Michael Martinez (Jock), Zahan Meta (Rebel), Bryan Munar (Geek), May Ramos (Princess), and Scott Taylor-Cole (Mister), with musical direction by Matt Grandy. Additional cast members include Danielle Mendoza and Roeen Nooran.



The production and creative team from the acclaimed Los Angeles production will be coming to San Francisco to work with an all-local cast and crew, including executive producer Shane Scheel, director and adapter Anderson Davis, choreographer and associate director Sumie Maeda, musical supervisor Jesse Vargas, lighting designer Mike Berger, costume designer Steve Mazurek, set designer Matthew Steinbrenner, sound designer Ben Soldate, producer (San Francisco) Ken Savage and production stage manager Miranda Erin Campbell.



A host of pre- and post­-show programming experiences, special events and concerts, as well as specialty cocktails and menu items, will be announced at a later date.



Feinstein's at the Nikko has reopened with the health and safety of our patrons, artists, and staff as our top priority and is vaccination-only destination. All patrons must be fully vaccinated. Proof of vaccination by all parties must be shown before entering. Proof can be in the form of your physical vaccination card, a digital photo of your vaccination card on your phone, or proof through an official web-based Covid-vaccination registry system (including the state of CA or recognized health-care providers). In all cases, the name of patron, the date of last vaccination shot, and a matching photo-ID must be made available at time of entry. All protocols and safety measures are in-line with the standards and guidelines as set forth by the City and County of San Francisco. Following the updated guidelines as set forth by the City of San Francisco, guests will be required to wear masks at all times while in Hotel Nikko and in our performance spaces. All patrons are required to wear a mask anytime you're not actively eating or drinking, including every time a server approaches the table. Ticket holders must agree to these policies during the ticketing process to complete their order.