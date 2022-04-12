Final Weeks To See IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH and IMMERSIVE FRIDA KAHLO In San Francisco

Lighthouse Immersive, North America's leading producer of groundbreaking experiential art exhibits, announced today that Immersive Van Gogh and Immersive Frida Kahlo-the blockbuster immersive experiences that have been dazzling and delighting millions of visitors across North America-enters its final weeks at Lighthouse ArtSpace San Francisco at SVN West.

The acclaimed exhibitions must close on Monday, May 30. Tickets for all remaining days are available at vangoghsf.com for Immersive Van Gogh or immersive-frida.com/san-francisco/ for Immersive Frida Kahlo. Ticket prices start at $39.99 with timed and flexible options available.



"Despite the challenges of the past two years, we are extremely grateful for the enthusiasm and support we have received in the San Francisco Bay Area," said Lighthouse Immersive Co-Producer Corey Ross. "As one of the first cultural experiences to open in the Bay Area in early 2021, we have welcomed hundreds of thousands of guests to experience these two renowned artists in a new way. We look forward to returning in the near future with a brand-new experience."



Immersive Van Gogh invites audiences to "step inside" the iconic works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent van Gogh, evoking his highly emotional and chaotic inner consciousness through art, light, music, movement and imagination. Visitors to Immersive Van Gogh are encircled from head-to-toe in Van Gogh's brushstrokes and colors, including animated details from works such as Self Portrait with Felt Hat (1888), The Bedroom in Arles (1889), Irises (1889) and The Starry Night (1889), all assembled using the latest technology, world-class animation and theatrical storytelling.



Immersive Frida Kahlo brings the art and life of the beloved 20th century Mexican artist best known for compelling self-portraits and radiant pieces inspired by her life in her native country of Mexico to life. Among the works featured in the piece are The Two Fridas (1939), The Wounded Deer (1946), and Diego and I (1946), intermingled with an assortment of photographs, drawings and iconography.



Both exhibits were designed by creative director and Italian film producer Massimiliano Siccardi, with original, mood-setting music by Italian multimedia composer Luca Longobardi, who provided a score that combines experimental electronic music with pure, ethereal and simple-seeming piano. Vittorio Guidotti is the Art Director. The projections are shown on Lighthouse Immersive's massive architectural canvas, using state-of-the-art projectors for a crisp image and high-quality sound systems that heighten the mood-setting score.



For more information about Immersive Van Gogh, visit vangoghsf.com.

For more information about Immersive Frida Kahlo, visit immersive-frida.com.