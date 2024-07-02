FROZEN is Coming to Broadway San Jose in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tickets for the long-awaited production of Disney’s Frozen are on-sale now! From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, Frozen, the Tony-nominated Best Musical, will play a two-week premiere engagement at San Jose’s Center for the Performing Arts (255 S. Almaden Blvd.) beginning Wednesday, August 21 and running through Sunday, September 1, 2024. Opening night is set for Thursday, August 22 at 7:30 p.m.



Single tickets are available now online at broadwaysanjose.com, by calling 408-792-4111, or in-person at the San Jose Civic Box Office (150 W. San Carlos St., San Jose). Extra Magic Packages, which include prime seat locations and a VIP Fan Pack, are also available. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by emailing groups@broadwaysanjose.com. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.



Ticket buyers are reminded that Ticketmaster is the only official retail ticket outlets for all performances at the Center for the Performing Arts. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that Broadway San Jose is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.

The performance schedule for Frozen in San Jose is as follows:

Wednesday, August 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 22 at 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Friday, August 23 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 24 at 1 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 25 at 1 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, August 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, August 30 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 31 at 1 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 1 at 1 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.





There are currently five productions of Frozen playing around the world, including Tokyo, London, Hamburg, and Scheveningen, The Netherlands. The Tony®-nominated Best Musical completed its Broadway run in March 2020 after breaking four house records at The St. James Theatre. Since its Los Angeles premiere in 2019, the North American tour of Frozen has welcomed more than 2.4 million guests.

Frozen has been created for the stage by an award-winning team and features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar®-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film’s songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Joining them on a creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards are Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer).



The creative team for Frozen also includes scenic and costume design by two-time Tony and Olivier Award winner Christopher Oram, lighting design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, sound design by seven-time Tony nominee Peter Hylenski, video design by Tony winner Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry, hair design by David Brian Brown, makeup design by Anne Ford-Coates, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick and casting by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA and Laura Wade, CSA. Lisa Dawn Cave serves as production supervisor and Randy Meyer is the general manager.



Two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus is music supervisor and creates vocal, incidental and dance arrangements. He is joined on the music team by Tony nominee Dave Metzger (orchestrations), Chris Montan (executive music producer), David Chase (additional dance arrangements), and Faith Seetoo (music director). Anne Quart serves as executive producer.



Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

