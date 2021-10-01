Photos: First Look at BRATPACK At Feinstein's At The Nikko

See brand-new production photos from BratPack, the celebrated immersive new-wave cabaret featuring music and moments from some of the '80s most beloved high-school comedies, currently playing at Feinstein's at the NIkko.



Stepping into a revamped Feinstein's at the Nikko, audiences will be taken on a totally excellent adventure as they are transported to 1980's Shermer, Illinois for a 360-degree live-concert experience inhabited by the cinematic teen icons made famous by the popular 1980's high school dramedies that defined a generation. Hailed as "ingenious!" (The Hollywood Reporter) and "exhilarating! An essential experience for '80s teen movie fans" (Forbes), the all-new production-built specifically for Feinstein's at the Nikko by the original creative team-will feature an exciting Bay Area cast of actor/musicians that will rock out to a rad setlist from legendary '80s teen flicks, including "The Breakfast Club," "Fast Times At Ridgemont High," "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," "Pretty In Pink," "Say Anything," "Sixteen Candles," "Some Kind of Wonderful," "St. Elmo's Fire," and "Valley Girl."



Performances are currently scheduled through Sunday, November 7, 2021. Tickets range in price from $79-$89, depending on the day of the week. A limited number of "Detention Hall" tickets-which include priority seating and a limited-edition BratPack note-pad & pen-range in price from $94-$104-just don't get caught passing notes in class! Audience members are encouraged to don their favorite '80s attire. Ticket prices are subject to change based on availability. Tickets are on sale now at www.FeinsteinsSF.com.



The cast for BratPack includes Rachel Lark (Basketcase), Michael Martinez (Jock), Zahan Meta (Rebel), Bryan Munar (Geek), May Ramos (Princess), and Scott Taylor-Cole (Mr.), with musical direction by Matt Grandy. Additional cast members include Danielle Mendoza and Roeen Nooran.



The production and creative team from the acclaimed Los Angeles production will be coming to San Francisco to work with an all-local cast and crew, including executive producer Shane Scheel, director and adapter Anderson Davis, choreographer and associate director Sumie Maeda, musical supervisor Jesse Vargas, lighting designer Mike Berger, costume designer Steve Mazurek, set designer Matthew Steinbrenner, sound designer Ben Soldate, producer (San Francisco) Ken Savage and production stage manager Miranda Erin Campbell.

Photo Credit: Kelly Mason

Rachel Lark

Zahan Mehta Bryan Munar, Rachel Lark, Michael Martinez, and Scott Taylor-Cole

Zahan Mehta and Scott Taylor-Cole

May Ramos

The cast of BratPack

The cast of BratPack

Zahan Mehta

Michael Martinez