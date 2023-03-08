Emilia Clarke Stars In NT Live Screening Of THE SEAGULL At Hammer Theatre

South Bay audiences can see Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke in her West End stage debut, when Hammer Theatre Center presents the National Theatre Live (NT Live) screening of The Seagull, directed by Jamie Lloyd (Cyrano de Bergerac).

Filmed in front of a live audience at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London, this production of The Seagull offers a 21st century retelling of Anton Chekov's classic work. The compelling story follows a young woman desperate for fame and a way out, a young man pinning for the woman of his dreams, a successful writer longing for a sense of achievement, and an actress fighting the changing times.

In this brutal and beautiful production, Emilia Clarke (known to millions as Daenerys Targaryen in HBO's Game of Thrones) is joined by Tom Rhys Harries (Netflix's White Lines, Apple TV's Suspicion), Daniel Monks (The Normal Heart), Sophie Wu (Fresh Meat, Kick-Ass), and Indira Varma (Game of Thrones).

The NT Live screenings of The Seagull will be presented at 7:00pm, Thursday, April 6 and 2:00pm, Sunday, April 9 at the Hammer Theatre Center, 101 Paseo De San Antonio, San Jose.

For tickets ($20) or more information, the public may visit hammertheatre.com or call (408) 924-8501.