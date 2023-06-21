Eddie Izzard Comes to the Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco in October

Eddie Izzard has announced North American tour dates for her show, Eddie Izzard - The Remix: The First 35 Years, visiting theaters in 28 North American cities from September through November—including three performances at BroadwaySF’s Orpheum Theatre on October 19, 20, and 21, 2023. Promoted by Westbeth Entertainment, tickets (starting at $66.50) for the San Francisco engagement go on sale on Thursday, June 29 at 10 A.M. PDT at www.broadwaysf.com.



“In the first 35 years of my standup career I came up with many weird and crazy comedy stories,” stated Eddie. “The ones I like the best will be in my 2023 live Remix Tour.“



Eddie Izzard –The Remix is a chance for Eddie, inspired by her ever loyal audiences, to remix and reimagine her favorite bits from her entire career.



Eddie’s 35 years of sold-out comedy shows stretch from “The Ambassadors” in 1993 to “Wunderbar” in 2019.



Ever wonder what became of Darth Vader and Mr. Stevens or the monkey in the tree, did the pears ever ripen… and will God ever appear? It’s a glorious chance to ‘maybe’ find out the answers or discover more questions to those Izzard conundrums. It’s highly likely that no night will be exactly the same so as ever with Eddie, expect the unexpected.



This show promises to be a beautiful, hilarious journey spanning a 35-year career of thought provoking, intelligent and surreal ideas. Who could resist?



Actor, comedian, multi-marathon runner and political activist Eddie Izzard’s boundary-pushing career spans 35 years of record-breaking comedy tours and critically acclaimed film, TV, and theatre performances.



Izzard made her West End stage debut in 1993 in her show Live at the Ambassadors, in which she received an Olivier Award nomination for Outstanding Achievement. Live at the Ambassadors was followed by a succession of critically-acclaimed stand-up shows: Unrepeatable, Definite Article, Glorious, Dress to Kill, Circle, Sexie, Stripped, Force Majeure and Wunderbar. Force Majeure became the most extensive comedy tour ever, playing in over 45 countries and in all 50 US states. She now tours her shows in four languages (English, French, German and Spanish).