EXORCISTIC Starring Emma Hunton And Kirsten Vangsness Possesses San Francisco Sketchfest

Direct from sold out Los Angeles and Off-Broadway runs Exorcistic makes its way to San Francisco Sketchfest for one night only Saturday January 20th. BEST MUSICAL WINNER of the Hollywood Fringe Festival 2013 returns ten years later to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of The Exorcist with an original rock musical that'll make your head spin and your bed shake!

We watch as the dysfunctional Orgasmico Theatre Company dissects the film's cultural relevance, its controversial themes, the 1970s mentality, and pack their pretentious theories all into one big blasphemous rock musical parody that allows them to break the fourth wall and engage the audience...

...But at what cost? The dangerous thing about live theater is that if Evil really does exist, then no one is safe.﻿

This original musical thrashes about with horror, hilarity, and the most powerhouse rock tunes you'll see in a theater this year. The cast is packed with some of the hottest talents in LA who will bring the story of a movie star whose daughter becomes possessed and the priests who try to save her, to roaring life with iconic imagery and an explosive live band!

With book, lyrics and music by two-time Ovation Award winner Michael Shaw Fisher, and starring Emma Hunton (from Freeform's Good Trouble) along with Kirsten Vangsness (Criminal Minds), Nick Bredosky (UMPO 10 Things I Hate About You) Leigh Wolf (Exorcistic 2013), Jesse Merlin (For Love of the Glove, Re-Animator the Musical), Gabby Sanalitro (That 90s Show), Mitchell Gerard Johnson (A New Brain), EXORCISTIC: The Unauthorized Rock Musical Parody of "The Exorcist" is the must-see rock musical experience of 2023. Come celebrate "the scariest film of all time" with a demon-themed drink, clutch your crucifixes tight, and say your prayers. Your Salvation may depend on it!

Warning: EXORCISTIC is not for the faint of heart. It's loud, it's bawdy, and it drips with everything you never knew you wanted from an Exorcist musical! You'll be headbanging, singing along, and screaming for more! So, grab your tickets while you can, and get EXORCISTIC! The power of rock compels you!

Tickets can be purchased in advance at: Click Here