EXORCISTIC Starring Emma Hunton And Kirsten Vangsness Possesses San Francisco Sketchfest

This original rock musical celebrates the 50th Anniversary of The Exorcist with humor, horror, and powerhouse rock tunes.

By: Jan. 05, 2024

POPULAR

HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans Photo 1 HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW San Francisco / Bay Area Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo 2 Last Chance to Vote for the BWW San Francisco / Bay Area Awards; Voting Ends 12/31
Video: Wayne Brade on 'Black Joy' in THE WIZ Photo 3 Video: Wayne Brade on 'Black Joy' in THE WIZ
Dedrick Weathersby & More to Star in RENT at Hillbarn Theatre & Conservatory Photo 4 Dedrick Weathersby & More to Star in RENT at Hillbarn Theatre & Conservatory

EXORCISTIC Starring Emma Hunton And Kirsten Vangsness Possesses San Francisco Sketchfest

EXORCISTIC Starring Emma Hunton And Kirsten Vangsness Possesses San Francisco Sketchfest

Direct from sold out Los Angeles and Off-Broadway runs Exorcistic makes its way to San Francisco Sketchfest for one night only Saturday January 20th. BEST MUSICAL WINNER of the Hollywood Fringe Festival 2013 returns ten years later to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of The Exorcist with an original rock musical that'll make your head spin and your bed shake!

We watch as the dysfunctional Orgasmico Theatre Company dissects the film's cultural relevance, its controversial themes, the 1970s mentality, and pack their pretentious theories all into one big blasphemous rock musical parody that allows them to break the fourth wall and engage the audience...

...But at what cost? The dangerous thing about live theater is that if Evil really does exist, then no one is safe.﻿

This original musical thrashes about with horror, hilarity, and the most powerhouse rock tunes you'll see in a theater this year. The cast is packed with some of the hottest talents in LA who will bring the story of a movie star whose daughter becomes possessed and the priests who try to save her, to roaring life with iconic imagery and an explosive live band!

With book, lyrics and music by two-time Ovation Award winner Michael Shaw Fisher, and starring Emma Hunton (from Freeform's Good Trouble) along with Kirsten Vangsness (Criminal Minds), Nick Bredosky (UMPO 10 Things I Hate About You) Leigh Wolf (Exorcistic 2013), Jesse Merlin (For Love of the Glove, Re-Animator the Musical), Gabby Sanalitro (That 90s Show), Mitchell Gerard Johnson (A New Brain), EXORCISTIC: The Unauthorized Rock Musical Parody of "The Exorcist" is the must-see rock musical experience of 2023. Come celebrate "the scariest film of all time" with a demon-themed drink, clutch your crucifixes tight, and say your prayers. Your Salvation may depend on it!

Warning: EXORCISTIC is not for the faint of heart. It's loud, it's bawdy, and it drips with everything you never knew you wanted from an Exorcist musical! You'll be headbanging, singing along, and screaming for more! So, grab your tickets while you can, and get EXORCISTIC! The power of rock compels you!

Tickets can be purchased in advance at: Click Here




RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
Opera San José to Present Bay Area Premiere of FLORENCIA EN EL AMAZONAS in Spring 2 Photo
Opera San José to Present Bay Area Premiere of FLORENCIA EN EL AMAZONAS in Spring 2024

Opera San José will conclude its 40th Anniversary season with the Bay Area premiere of Florencia en el Amazonas.

2
TONGUES / THE WAR IN HEAVEN Comes to EXIT Theatre in San Francisco Photo
TONGUES / THE WAR IN HEAVEN Comes to EXIT Theatre in San Francisco

“Tongues / The War In Heaven,” two rarely performed short plays by Sam Shepard and Joseph Chaikin, evoke the elusive logic of a dream to form a speculative fantasia of the afterlife. Learn more about the upcoming productions here!

3
Comedians With Disabilities Act to Make Debut At SF Sketchfest At The Alameda Comedy Club Photo
Comedians With Disabilities Act to Make Debut At SF Sketchfest At The Alameda Comedy Club

The Comedians with Disabilities Act (CWDA) makes its debut at SF Sketchfest at the Alameda Comedy Club. This comedy troupe, founded by the late comedian Michael O'Connell, features talented comedians with disabilities sharing their unique perspectives.

4
Symphony San Jose Performs AUTOMATION This Month Photo
Symphony San Jose Performs AUTOMATION This Month

Automation is a cinematic concerto that explores the conflicts and connections between man and machine. Watch and listen as cellist Yves Dhar and his holographic Artificial Intelligence counterpart interact on stage with Symphony San Jose in a groundbreaking composition by Grammy-nominated, Emmy-winning composer Adam Schoenberg.

More Hot Stories For You

TONGUES / THE WAR IN HEAVEN Comes to EXIT Theatre in San FranciscoTONGUES / THE WAR IN HEAVEN Comes to EXIT Theatre in San Francisco
Comedians With Disabilities Act to Make Debut At SF Sketchfest At The Alameda Comedy ClubComedians With Disabilities Act to Make Debut At SF Sketchfest At The Alameda Comedy Club
Symphony San Jose Performs AUTOMATION This MonthSymphony San Jose Performs AUTOMATION This Month
Josh Kornbluth's CITIZEN BRAIN To Play Limited Engagement At Club FugaziJosh Kornbluth's CITIZEN BRAIN To Play Limited Engagement At Club Fugazi

Videos

THE WIZ Producer Brian Moreland Talks Upcoming Broadway Revival Video
THE WIZ Producer Brian Moreland Talks Upcoming Broadway Revival
Watch a Teaser for Leslye Headland's CULT OF LOVE, Coming to Berkeley Rep in January Video
Watch a Teaser for Leslye Headland's CULT OF LOVE, Coming to Berkeley Rep in January
Watch Yaegel T. Welch & Melanie Moore Talk TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD on CBS News Bay Area Video
Watch Yaegel T. Welch & Melanie Moore Talk TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD on CBS News Bay Area
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
Exorcistic The Rock Musical Parody in San Francisco / Bay Area Exorcistic The Rock Musical Parody
Club Fugazi (1/20-1/20)Tracker
King Liz in San Francisco / Bay Area King Liz
City Lights Theater Company (3/21-4/21)
The Doo Wop Project in San Francisco / Bay Area The Doo Wop Project
Hofmann Theatre at Lesher Center for the Arts (1/12-1/12)
Phasers on Stun in San Francisco / Bay Area Phasers on Stun
Stage Werx Theatre (9/17-1/13)
Hairspray in San Francisco / Bay Area Hairspray
Orpheum Theatre (4/16-4/21)
Every Brilliant Thing in San Francisco / Bay Area Every Brilliant Thing
Center Repertory Company (1/06-1/28)
Forever Plaid in San Francisco / Bay Area Forever Plaid
The Gateway Theatre (4/18-5/05)
Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord in San Francisco / Bay Area Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord
A.C.T.'s Strand Theater (3/30-5/05)
Unpacking in P'Town in San Francisco / Bay Area Unpacking in P'Town
New Conservatory Theatre Center - Decker Theatre (3/01-3/31)
Cult of Love in San Francisco / Bay Area Cult of Love
Roda Theatre at Berkeley Rep (1/26-3/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You