EXIT Theatre's 2026 Short Play Festival Seeks Submissions

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

EXIT Theatre seeks plays for its 2026 Short Play Festival. Only one play will be accepted from each playwright. Plays should be no more than 15 minutes in length and submitted by email as a PDF or Word attachment to mail@theexit.org.

EXIT Theatre will accept the first 200 plays submitted. The Short Play committee will review the 200 plays and twelve plays will be selected for full-stage productions. Playwrights will receive a royalty stipend and retain all rights to their plays. EXIT Theatre will assume all production costs.

The Short Play Festival will present four performances of each play over two weekends. The festival will be held June 18 through June 28, 2026 with performances Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. at EXIT Theatre, 890 G St., Arcata, California.

All theatrical performance styles will be considered that can be comfortably staged in our low-tech, low-budget 35-seat theater. Include a cover email with contact information and staging ideas (i.e. set, props, music). Include whether you are able to provide actors and/or a director for your piece although this is not a requirement.

EXIT Theatre's Short Play Festival is an opportunity for writers locally, around the country and internationally and will showcase local actors, directors and technicians.

EXIT Theatre is a 42-year-old company that operates a 35 seat theater in Arcata California.