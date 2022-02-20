EXIT Theatre to Host Burlesque Extravaganza

EXIT Theatre invites audiences to join them for their fun and flirty 2022 Burlesque Extravaganza, which is set to run from February 23rd through February 26th, 2022. The shows begin at 8PM with tickets at only $20 per show. Tickets are $20 per show and can be purchased here.



On Wednesday, February 23rd at 8pm, "All About the '80s," a wild immersion into everything 80s will take the stage. But is the 1980s, the 1880s, or the 1780s? Who knows, because anything goes! The event is set to be hosted by Nella Puddin.

Thursday, February 24th brings "Silly Strips Laughs Again" at 8pm. This show was so popular at the last Burlesque Extravaganza, that the theatre had to bring sexy silliness back again for 2022. This time, it features all new acts, all new laughs, and some all new performers. It will be hosted by Red Velvet.

"Flora, Fauna, and Fantasy" comes to the stage on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 8pm. The performance explores the fanciful side of Burlesque. Genre fantasy! Dancing Flowers! An homage to (our pet) Cats! Come discover the many faces and phases of Burlesque, all in one special night. It is to be hosted by Sgt. Die Weiss.



Finally, Saturday, February 26th brings "Burlesque Improv." No holds barred! In this contest, no one knows what is happening beforehand, as the lineup and the music are both picked out of a hat! It could be silly! It could be serious! It's bound to be sexy and a lot of fun. It will be hosted by If N' Whendy and is to feature celebrity judges.

On Tuesday February 22 at 7pm Pacific Time join the EXIT Theatre on their Facebook page as EXIT's Amanda Ortmayer interviews Red Velvet and Supreme De La Rouge about Burlesque Extravaganza 2022.