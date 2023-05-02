EXIT Theatre Reveals Line-Up For 2023 San Francisco Fringe Festival

EXIT Theatre has announced the fifteen indie theater companies that will be presented at the 32nd annual San Francisco Fringe Festival from August 10th through August 26th, 2023.

The SF Fringe Fest is famously non-censored and non-curated with performers selected randomly by lottery. The fifteen companies selected include twelve from Norther California stretching from San Francisco to Stockton and Berkeley, Oakland and Emeryville in between. Non-local companies include performers from Miami, New York and Los Angeles.

Performances cover a wide range from comedy to drama, improv to dance, clowning and solo performance.

Some of the shows presented will be:

"Dancing Home" by Dyana Diaz, Alma Flor Ada and Gabriel Zubizaretta of the San Francisco Youth Theatre, a Spanish-bilingual family show featuring folklorico dance and object theatre about two cousins- one US born, the other a newcomer from Mexico, who discover the bonds that transcend their differences.

"in Curve" by Genie Cartier of Bow & Arrow Circus Theatre Collective, a one-woman variety show with circus, dance, physical comedy and spoken word that tells her 30-year story of life as an acrobat.

"Emil Amok: Lost NPR Host Found in San Francisco ," Emil Amok Guillermo's story of a native son of SF who confronts his colonized father, American history, and his Filipinoness.

"Howdy Stranger" by Luca Torrens of Miami, a dark western comedy written through the lens of a queer experience, a love letter to those struggling to find their place in the world but especially to queer youth to whom acceptance is everything.

The SF Fringe will present 45 performances, three by each company, from August 10th through August 26th, 2023. All performances of the 2023 San Francisco Fringe Festival will be presented at EXIT Theatre's venue at 277 Taylor Street in San Francisco. Tickets are $15 or less to each performance, with discounted multi-show passes. Tickets will be available starting July 1 on the EXIT Theatre website www.theexit.org and with cash at the door.