Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
2023 Tony Nominations Updating Live!

EXIT Theatre Reveals Line-Up For 2023 San Francisco Fringe Festival

The festival runs August 10th through August 26th, 2023.

May. 02, 2023  

EXIT Theatre has announced the fifteen indie theater companies that will be presented at the 32nd annual San Francisco Fringe Festival from August 10th through August 26th, 2023.

The SF Fringe Fest is famously non-censored and non-curated with performers selected randomly by lottery. The fifteen companies selected include twelve from Norther California stretching from San Francisco to Stockton and Berkeley, Oakland and Emeryville in between. Non-local companies include performers from Miami, New York and Los Angeles.

Performances cover a wide range from comedy to drama, improv to dance, clowning and solo performance.

Some of the shows presented will be:

"Dancing Home" by Dyana Diaz, Alma Flor Ada and Gabriel Zubizaretta of the San Francisco Youth Theatre, a Spanish-bilingual family show featuring folklorico dance and object theatre about two cousins- one US born, the other a newcomer from Mexico, who discover the bonds that transcend their differences.

"in Curve" by Genie Cartier of Bow & Arrow Circus Theatre Collective, a one-woman variety show with circus, dance, physical comedy and spoken word that tells her 30-year story of life as an acrobat.

"Emil Amok: Lost NPR Host Found in San Francisco ," Emil Amok Guillermo's story of a native son of SF who confronts his colonized father, American history, and his Filipinoness.

"Howdy Stranger" by Luca Torrens of Miami, a dark western comedy written through the lens of a queer experience, a love letter to those struggling to find their place in the world but especially to queer youth to whom acceptance is everything.

The SF Fringe will present 45 performances, three by each company, from August 10th through August 26th, 2023. All performances of the 2023 San Francisco Fringe Festival will be presented at EXIT Theatre's venue at 277 Taylor Street in San Francisco. Tickets are $15 or less to each performance, with discounted multi-show passes. Tickets will be available starting July 1 on the EXIT Theatre website www.theexit.org and with cash at the door.




Mothers Day Concert With John Pizzarelli Comes To The Venetian Room This Month Photo
Mother's Day Concert With John Pizzarelli Comes To The Venetian Room This Month
This show marks Bay Area Cabaret's 2022-23 Season finale, and features Grammy Award-winning guitarist and singer John Pizzarelli; his wife Broadway singer/actress, Jessica Molaskey; and the San Francisco debut of their daughter, singer/songwriter, Maddie Pizzarelli.
Theatre Rhinoceros to Present PERICLES in May Photo
Theatre Rhinoceros to Present PERICLES in May
Theatre Rhinoceros & Yerba Buena Gardens Festival will present PERICLES by William Shakespeare, conceived and directed by John Fisher, May 26-27, 2023 at Yerba Buena Gardens. Performances are free.
Merola Concludes Season With MEROLA GRAND FINALE in August Photo
Merola Concludes Season With MEROLA GRAND FINALE in August
Merola Opera Program's 2023 Summer Festival will come to a triumphant end with the Merola Grand Finale, featuring all the young artists performing a dazzling array of opera's most brilliant arias, duets, and more, on the stage of the War Memorial Opera House.
Marsh SF Adds Free WAITING PERIOD Performances In May & July Photo
Marsh SF Adds Free WAITING PERIOD Performances In May & July
The Marsh San Francisco has announced additional free performances of award-winning playwright and actor Brian Copeland's The Waiting Period on select dates in May and July 2023. This deeply moving and surprisingly funny work outlines Copeland's own struggles with depression and suicidal thought, and is presented at no cost to remove all barriers for those who may be struggling with depression themselves.

More Hot Stories For You


Classical Pianist Rustem Hayroudinoff Will Perform in Concert via Video This Month Classical Pianist Rustem Hayroudinoff Will Perform in Concert via Video This Month
May 2, 2023

Award-winning classical pianist Rustem Hayroudinoff makes his Steinway Society – The Bay Area “video” debut on Saturday, May 20 at 7:30 pm PT. The video performance was recorded exclusively for Steinway Society patrons around the world, who will be able to enjoy the concert from anywhere, at any time during a 48- hour window.
MATILDA THE MUSICAL, THE MUSIC MAN, and More Set For Palo Alto Players 2023-2024 SeasonMATILDA THE MUSICAL, THE MUSIC MAN, and More Set For Palo Alto Players 2023-2024 Season
May 2, 2023

Palo Alto Players has announced its 93rd season titled Mischief. Mystery. Melody.  The 2023-24 line-up, beginning September 2023, was first unveiled at a season reveal event held at the Lucie Stern Theater on Sunday, April 30th hosted by Artistic Director Patrick Klein.
San Francisco Opera Presents Strauss and Hofmannsthal's 'Die Frau Ohne Schatten' Next MonthSan Francisco Opera Presents Strauss and Hofmannsthal's 'Die Frau Ohne Schatten' Next Month
May 2, 2023

San Francisco Opera Presents Strauss and Hofmannsthal's 'Die Frau ohne San Francisco Opera presents Richard Strauss and Hugo von Hofmannsthal's fairy-tale opera Die Frau ohne Schatten (The Woman Without a Shadow) from June 4–28 at the War Memorial Opera House.
EXIT Theatre Reveals Line-Up For 2023 San Francisco Fringe FestivalEXIT Theatre Reveals Line-Up For 2023 San Francisco Fringe Festival
May 2, 2023

EXIT Theatre has announced the fifteen indie theater companies that will be presented at the 32nd annual San Francisco Fringe Festival from August 10th through August 26th, 2023.
Mother's Day Concert With John Pizzarelli Comes To The Venetian Room This MonthMother's Day Concert With John Pizzarelli Comes To The Venetian Room This Month
May 1, 2023

This show marks Bay Area Cabaret's 2022-23 Season finale, and features Grammy Award-winning guitarist and singer John Pizzarelli; his wife Broadway singer/actress, Jessica Molaskey; and the San Francisco debut of their daughter, singer/songwriter, Maddie Pizzarelli.
share