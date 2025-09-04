ESTHER PEREL RUINED MY LIFE Workshop Comes to IAMA Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



IAMA Theatre Company will present a workshop production of Mathilde Dratwa's biting, tender, and tragically modern play Esther Perel Ruined My Life.

The glossy veneer of marriage, monogamy, and motherhood gets stripped away when Andrea and Aaron decide to open their marriage, nudged by the provocative gospel of celebrity sex and intimacy expert Esther Perel.

The couple hopes to reignite desire, but what begins as an erotic experiment quickly spirals into a deeper and messier unraveling. Andrea, alienated from her own body after childbirth, and Aaron, chasing pleasure beyond their shared bed, find themselves reckoning with the widening gap between being loved and being desired.

Directed by acclaimed new-work developer Jeremy B. Cohen, producing artistic director of Ojai Playwrights Conference, Esther Perel Ruined My Life is a fierce, funny, and sex-soaked dramedy that dives into the complications of growing up, aging out, and turning on–in more ways than one.

Performances run December 6-15, 2025 at Atwater Village Theatre.