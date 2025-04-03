Dirtybird Campout And Northern Nights Music Festival Unveil 2025 Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dirtybird Campout and Northern Nights Music Festival, two of Northern California's most celebrated independent music festivals, have unveiled the artist lineup for their groundbreaking collaborative 2025 festival.

The two trailblazing brands will converge on the Humboldt/Mendocino County Line at Cook's Valley Campground - a stunning location surrounded by towering California Redwoods on the Eel River - to present an extraordinary weekend of music, art, cannabis, wellness, and community from July 18-20.

Fans from both communities can look forward to a dynamic, genre-spanning lineup that blends Dirtybird's Signature Sound and beloved artists with Northern Nights' eclectic music curation and cutting-edge cannabis experience. The picturesque Northern Nights venue will come alive with programming reminiscent of the early Dirtybird Campout days - where fan-favorite moments like the legendary end of weekend Family Set reigned supreme - and surprise back to back sets, label and collective takeovers, triumphant sunrise sets, adult summer camp spirited games and activities, and an abundance of unexpected and unforgettable moments are in store.

The 2025 lineup is a music lover's dream, born from the synergy between the Dirtybird and Northern Nights brands, seamlessly waving together diverse electronic sounds and beyond. The lineup is led by British soul and funk collective Jungle (DJ Set), making their highly anticipated debut in the Redwoods with their impeccably curated DJ performance. They'll be joined by Zeds Dead, the visionary Deadbeats Records duo, fresh off the release of their acclaimed LP Return to the Spectrum of Intergalactic Happiness. The lineup also features in demand acts such as boundary breaking UK singer-songwriter and EMPIRE label act Aluna, groove-heavy veteran house duo Walker & Royce, and the meteoric genre-defying trio Levity.

Dirtybird Campout devotees will flock to OG label favorites, like the pioneering Martin Brothers Justin Martin and Christian Martin, rule breaking DJ and producer Justin Jay, party starter Ardalan, and trailblazing house innovator Mz Worthy. The bill also features underground bass specialist J.Phlip, high energy powerhouse VNSSA, dance rock vocalist and producer Nala, four to the floor favorites Gettoblaster and Kevin Knapp, and bass heavy genre-bender Sacha Robotti.

Both Dirtybird Campout and Northern Nights have always been known to bring in eclectic acts spanning different electronic subgenres, with the lineup also including turntablism legend Cut Chemist, old school drum & bass icons Ed Rush & Optical, queen of Jersey club UNIIQU3, LGBTQ+ champion Wreckno, experimental bass producer Super Future, multi-instrumentalist and producer KR3TURE, the trumpet playing Balkan Bump, and multifaceted bass driven producer Mary Droppinz.

Additional highlights include Chicago stalwart Gene Farris, fast risers Bianca Oblivion and Jackie Hollander, the smooth styling Life on Planets, collaborative duo Omicasa (Craze & Matsu), transatlantic duo Kaleida, the funky psychedelic sonics of Shaded (live), and several others.

Northern Nights is thrilled to introduce a second River Stage, dubbed Bird Bath Stage, which will run alongside its beloved River Stage. Each stage will offer a distinct sonic experience - one featuring groove-driven house vibes and the other exploring deep, left-of-center low-end sounds - positioned on opposite sides of the Humboldt/Mendocino County Line against the festival's lush river backdrop.

Beyond the River stages, attendees can immerse themselves at the Main Stage, a true embodiment of Dirtybird and Northern Nights' partnership, featuring marquee acts curated by both communities. Additional stage highlights include the Grove Stage, tucked among the Redwoods, offering diverse music programming along with daytime movement and wellness activities, and the Late Night Bunker Stage, where music will run deep into the night, culminating in can't be missed sunrise sets.

Fans can look forward to even more details as the wild, anything-goes spirit of Dirtybird Campout merges seamlessly with Northern Nights' laid-back cannabis and wellness programming - a match made in Redwoods heaven. Expect an outrageous lineup of interactive games and activities, details on Northern Nights' renowned Tree Lounge cannabis consumption area, wellness programming at the Grove Stage, local community driven 'Our Friends' stages, a vibrant silent disco, and plenty of surprises still to come.

Nestled in the heart of the Emerald Triangle, Cook's Valley Campground offers the perfect setting for this historic partnership. Just 190 miles north of San Francisco, the site features serene riverfront access, towering Redwoods, and a breathtaking natural environment that celebrates the beauty of Northern California.

For over 20 years, Dirtybird has been a cornerstone of the dance music scene, cultivating an inclusive community of mavericks and free spirits. Its events have become synonymous with playful creativity, blending music, art, and quirky activities like camp games and team challenges. On the other hand, Northern Nights Music Festival, with over a decade of bringing the city to the county, has been a trailblazer in pushing the boundaries of live music experiences. As the first festival to introduce legal on-site cannabis sales and consumption, it has consistently redefined innovation and inclusivity.

This collaboration ushers in a new era festival industry - where cooperation and shared values take center stage. By joining forces, Dirtybird Campout and Northern Nights demonstrate how independent festivals can unite to create something greater than the sum of their parts, all while staying true to their distinct identities and unwavering commitment to building community.

Tickets are on sale now on the official Dirtybird Campout x Northern Nights festival website here. This includes GA and VIP ticket options, as well as various on-site camping accommodation offerings. Fans can also enter to win the ultimate VIP prize package, where one lucky winner will receive two Northern Nights x Dirtybird Campout VIP tickets, one Car Camping Pass, one Dirtybird Lovebirds Box Set, and one Soundboks 4 Speaker + Backpack.

Dirtybird Campout x Northern Nights 2025 Lineup

Jungle (DJ set)

Zeds Dead

Aluna

Justin Martin

Levity

Walker & Royce

Ardalan

Bachelors of Science

Balkan Bump

Big Milk

Black V Neck

Christian Martin

Cut Chemist

DJ Glen

Ed Rush & Optical

Gene Farris

Gettoblaster

Jackie Hollander

J.Phlip

Justin Jay

Kaleida

Kr3ture

Mary Droppinz

MZ Worthy

Nala

Onhell

Sacha Robotti

Super Future

The Martin Brothers

UNIQU3

VNSSA

Wrecko

Beat Kitty

Bianca Oblivian

COUR.T

DJ Dials

DJ E-Clyps

Ekonovah

Gritty Lex

Joanna Magik

Kevin Knapp

Kowta

Kurei

Life on Planets

Nikita, The Wicked

N3PTUNE

Oakk

Omicasa (Craze & Matsu)

Shaded (Live)

Smalltown DJs

The Great Bingo Revival

Urn

Vincent Antone

AMPRS&ND

Artsychoke

Bad Girl Bailey

Beetroots

Brent Tactic

Caledru

Chocolate Sushi

Deron DElgado

Dirtybird Spelling Bee

DJ Rundat

Dragonfly

Driver405

Duchess b2b Dollahyde

DXB

Edward White

Good Neighbor

Juan G

JUOS

Kae Low

Kenny Summit

Lap Dance 4 Your Life

Luna Assasin

LYJA

Mike Kerrigan

Moody Jones

Ms.Behave

N808

Only Now

Puminati

Seek-One

Spektrum & Nas Ja

Steamy Windows

STPHN

Superbetch

Teknicoz

Terra Cognita

Victoria Rawlins

Comments