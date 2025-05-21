Dead & Company To Perform at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dead & Company is set to return to San Francisco for three headline shows on the Polo Field in the iconic Golden Gate Park in celebration of the Grateful Dead's music. Fans can look forward to an incredible series of performances, featuring unique sets by Dead & Company each night. 3-day tickets go on sale beginning Friday, May 30 at 10 AM PT. Single-day ticket information will be announced soon.

Each night will begin with up to 75-minute special guest sets from Billy Strings on Friday, August 1, Sturgill “Johnny Blue Skies” Simpson on Saturday, August 2, and Trey Anastasio Band on Sunday, Agust 3.

The concerts are being presented by Another Planet Entertainment and co-produced with Live Nation, in partnership with the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department.

Fans are encouraged to sign up now for the artist presale HERE to secure 3-day tickets. The presale for 3-day tickets begins Wednesday, May 28 at 10 AM PT. Advance registration does not guarantee tickets, and supplies are limited.

The general on-sale for 3-day tickets begins Friday, May 30 at 10 AM PT with 3-day tickets starting at $635 ($556 + $79 fees), offering better value than individual single-day tickets for all three shows. Single-day tickets will be available soon, starting at $245 ($209 + $36 fees).

A limited quantity of special $60 tickets will be available by lottery for California firefighters beginning Wednesday, June 4 at 10 AM PT.

Dead & Company has joined forces with Another Planet Entertainment to offer VIP tickets and 100x Hospitality to present a suite of premium fan experiences, including Exclusive Golden Road Super VIP Packages and Travel Packages.

VIP tickets include access to exclusive lounges, upgraded restrooms, expedited entry and an up-front viewing area on the Polo Field with dedicated bar access. Enjoy courtyard and elevated viewing lounge options featuring exclusive food vendors, full-service bars, upgraded restrooms, and bleacher seating.

Golden Road Super VIP Packages include all VIP ticket amenities with added benefits like first venue entry, priority access to the upfront viewing area plus an exclusive section closest to the stage. Guests will also enjoy the Golden Road Sky Viewing Deck & Lounge which will feature complimentary dining, a full-service open bar, a private merchandise store, premium restrooms, a dedicated concierge and on-site host, and a special merchandise gift.

Travel Packages include 3-day concert tickets along with hotel accommodations, roundtrip venue transportation and exclusive merchandise. For more information visit here.

HeadCount and REVERB will host Participation Row, Dead & Company’s fan-powered social action village, at Golden Gate Park. Participation Row will feature a curated lineup of nonprofit organizations and a charity auction of band-signed memorabilia. Since its launch in 2015, Dead & Company’s Participation Row has inspired more than 250,000 on-site actions, from voter registrations to climate pledges, and has raised over $10 million for social and environmental causes.

Dead & Company was founded in 2015 by Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer and Bobby Weir. The band also features Jeff Chimenti, Oteil Burbridge and Jay Lane. The band last performed in San Francisco in July 2023 with three sold-out concerts at Oracle Park, the home of the San Francisco Giants baseball team. Those shows drew an audience of over 118,000 fans across three nights, bringing thousands of visitors to the Bay Area, and making a tremendous impact on the local economy. According to Destinations International’s Event Impact Calculator, the Total Estimated Direct Spend for that weekend was $21M, and the Total Estimated Economic Impact was $30.9M.

About Dead & Company

Since its formation, Dead & Company quickly became one of the most successful bands. Touring consistently, they completed 10 U.S. tours, performed for nearly six million fans, and headlined a landmark 48-show residency at Sphere in Las Vegas. Dead & Company also became a record-breaking stadium act, setting Wrigley Field’s all-time concert attendance record for a single show, a record that still stands today. The band also holds the record number of performances at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, with 13 shows; holds the record number of performances at Citi Field, home to the New York Mets, with 11 shows; broke Boston’s Fenway Park's all-time attendance record for the most tickets sold in a single night.

Photo credit: Rich Fury/MSG Entertainment

