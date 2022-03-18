Dance Theatre Of Harlem Brings Stevie Wonder Ballet, More To Walnut Creek This April

The Lesher Center Presents Headliners series will bring the world-renowned Dance Theatre of Harlem to Walnut Creek for two performances only.

Known for its empowering performances of classical and contemporary works in the demonstration of Co-Founder Arthur Mitchell's premise that ballet belongs to everyone, Dance Theatre of Harlem will present a vibrant program of treasured classics and innovative contemporary works including resident choreographer Robert Garland's brilliant Higher Ground set to the music of Stevie Wonder.

Classics on the program include a contemporary staging of Marius Petipa's Odalisques Variations from Le Corsaire, and Christopher Wheeldon's moving pas de deux This Bitter Earth. Also featured is leading contemporary choreographer Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's lively Balamouk.

Dance Theatre of Harlem will perform 7:30pm, Friday, April 29 and Saturday, April 30 at the Lesher Center for the Arts, 1601 Civic Dr, Walnut Creek. For tickets ($52-$92) and more information, the public may visit www.lesherartscenter.org or call the box office at (925) 943-7469 (open Wed-Sun, 12-6pm).

Founded fifty-three years ago by legendary dancer and director Arthur Mitchell and master teacher Karel Shook to challenge perceptions and create new opportunities, Dance Theatre of Harlem has developed into one of the world's foremost ballet companies. The 18-member, multi-ethnic ensemble performs a forward-thinking repertoire that offers a powerful vision for ballet in the 21st century, blending neoclassical works as well as innovative contemporary works that use the language of ballet to celebrate Black culture. Its performances have been hailed by critics around the world, including the Los Angeles Times, which lauded the company's "aching lyricism," declaring its work "A pulsing celebration of love and life."

A highlight of the program is Higher Ground, created by Dance Theatre of Harlem (DTH) Resident Choreographer Robert Garland to explore political parallels between the 1970s and today. Set to six effervescent tracks by Stevie Wonder from 1970 to 1976, The New York Times called it "a marvel of a work that shows off Mr. Garland's many choreographic gifts, from his sparkling musicality to his ability to seamlessly weave classical ballet with influences from modern and social dance." With classical ballet as a base, Garland uses movement inspired by African dance, Motown, social dances, and the Civil Rights Movement to weave together an infectiously energetic ballet set to Wonder's "Look Around," "Heaven Is Ten Zillion Light Years Away," "You Haven't Done Nothin,'" "Higher Ground," "Saturn," and "Village Ghetto Land." Garland specifically selected these songs for their protest references. A graduate of the prestigious Juilliard School, Garland later achieved the rank of principal dancer with Dance Theatre of Harlem. After creating a work for the DTH School Ensemble, founder Arthur Mitchell invited him to create a work for the DTH Company and appointed him the organization's first Resident Choreographer. In addition to choreographing several ballets for DTH, Garland has also created works for NYCB, The Royal Ballet, and Oakland Ballet, among others.

Also on the bill are the exquisite Odalisques Variations by Marius Petipa from the second act of Le Corsaire, set to music by Adolphe Adam and Cesare Pugni. One of the most influential figures in the history of classical ballet, Petipa's choreography forms the basis of The Royal Ballet's productions of The Nutcracker, The Sleeping Beauty, Swan Lake, Giselle, and Don Quixote, among others. French-born Petipa began dancing in his father's travelling company at the age of nine, eventually studying in Paris and touring France before arriving in St Petersburg in May 1847, where he made his debut as principal dancer and ballet master of the famed Mariinsky just two months later. His breakthrough as a choreographer came in 1859 with his production of La Fille du pharaon, and in 1869 he was made Chief Choreographer. In addition to creating original works such as Don Quixote and La Bayadère, he restaged pre-existing works including Giselle and Coppélia. Petipa's ballets were grand spectacles that made magnificent use of the corps de ballet and placed the lead ballerina center stage.

Also featured in the program is This Bitter Earth a breathtaking pas de deux by world-renowned British choreographer Christopher Wheeldon. With a cinematic soundtrack created by the fusion of Dinah Washington's soulful vocals on the 1960 hit "This Bitter Earth," with Max Richter's "On the Nature of Daylight." This Bitter Earth was praised by The Washington Post as a "life-affirming" work that "boost[s] the spirit." Wheeldon began as a dancer with the Royal Ballet, London, in 1991, before moving to New York City Ballet in 1993, where he was named the company's Resident Choreographer in 2001. With works that span ballet and modern dance, Wheeldon also directed and choreographed the stage musical "An American in Paris," with productions in Paris, London, Australia, and on Broadway, as well "MJ The Musical," which opened on Broadway earlier this year. Other notable highlights include the world premiere of The Joffrey Ballet's The Nutcracker, and Alice's Adventures in Wonderland for the Royal Ballet, a co-commission with the National Ballet of Canada. Wheeldon, an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE), has also been honored with a Tony Award, Outer Critics Award, American Choreography Award, Dance Magazine Award, multiple London Critic's Circle Awards, the Léonide Massine Prize for new choreography, and an Olivier Award.

Completing the program is Colombian-Belgian choreographer Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's fantastical Balamouk, which puts a contemporary spin on classical ballet. The title-meaning "house of insane" in Romanian-comes from the French band Les Yeux Noirs' 2002 album of the same name, to which the ballet is set. Lopez Ochoa is an award-winning choreographer who has created works for 70 dance companies around the world, as well as pieces for theatre, opera, and musicals. She completed her dance education at the Royal Ballet School of Antwerp, turning to choreography after a 12-year career in dance. During the pandemic, Lopez Ochoa pioneered remote choreography and the premiere of dance films online, directing and editing nearly two dozen short dance films.

