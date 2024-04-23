Dan Hoyle Will Workshop New Show TAKES ALL KINDS at The Marsh Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The public is invited to participate in the shaping of award-winning actor and critically acclaimed playwright Dan Hoyle’s latest work, Takes All Kinds as it will have workshop performances at The Marsh San Francisco this May.

Directed by Michael Moran and developed with Charlie Varon, Takes All Kinds follows Hoyle as he travels across what he finds to be a polarized and stuck United States. Hoyle discovers a country full of rage and fear but also encounters people who are joyfully and creatively pushing the country forward against all odds. Continuing his brand of journalistic theater that has been called “riveting, funny and poignant” by The New York Times, Hoyle showcases the front lines of the biggest political battles in the country, from school board showdowns in Sarasota, Florida, to organizers in the streets of Atlanta, churches in Charleston, South Carolina, and even a former violent extremist in Missouri who’s deradicalized hundreds of violent extremists. In Takes All Kinds, Hoyle brings to life the moving, funny, raw, and surprising true stories of unlikely changemakers in this fresh and urgent dive into America's psyche in 2024.

Takes All Kinds will be performed 7:30pm Fridays, May 10-31, 2024, at The Marsh San Francisco, 1062 Valencia St., San Francisco. For tickets ($20-$35 sliding scale, $50 and $100 reserved) or more information, the public may visit themarsh.org.

ABOUT THE CAST AND CREATIVES

The Marsh has been home to Dan Hoyle’s (Writer/Performer) world premiere shows Talk To Your People (2022), Border People (2019), Each and EveryThing (2014), The Real Americans (2010), Tings Dey Happen (2007), and Florida 2004: The Big Bummer (2004). These shows have all received raves, with The Huffington Post praising Hoyle’s brand of journalistic theater for its “emotional depth and intellectual breadth.” Hoyle’s most recent mainstage work, Talk To Your People, received its world premiere at The Marsh in 2022, extending multiple times at the San Francisco and Berkeley theaters. In 2019 at The Marsh, Hoyle premiered Border People, an insightful solo performance portraying the borders that many negotiate in their everyday lives. It was greeted with unanimous critical acclaim, earning the highest rating from the San Francisco Chronicle, which praised the production as “a testament to the core-to-nerve ending commitment and courage” of those living on borders of any kind. The critically acclaimed Each and Every Thing debuted at The Marsh in 2014 andwas declared “smartly constructed and highly entertaining” by the San Francisco Chronicle and a “poignant, funny comment on the digital age” by The Mercury News. The show’s run was extended several times due to popular demand. The 2010 world premiere of The Real Americans was an instant hit, receiving kudos from major news outlets with The New Yorker praising his performance as “smart, entertaining, funny, insightful and surprising.” In 2007, Tings Dey Happen was awarded the Will Glickman Award for Best Play, while The New York Times called it “funny and poignant.” When discussing his work at The Marsh with East Bay Times, Hoyle proclaimed “The Marsh is to me the best place in the country to develop new work…there’s nothing else like it.”

Michael Moran (Director) is the executive director, co-artistic director, and one of the founders of the Oakland Theater Project, a theater company with a mission to create exquisite theatrical experiences to inspire compassion and forge bonds across socioeconomic and racial barriers. Moran has worked as a professional actor in regional theaters throughout the United States and has directed over 15 productions at Oakland Theater Project. He is the recipient of the San Francisco Bay Area Theater Critics Circle Award for Best Director in the East Bay.



Charlie Varon (Developer) is an artist-in residence at The Marsh. He has collaborated with Dan Hoyle on his solo shows Circumnavigator, Tings Dey Happen, Each and Every Thing, and The Real Americans, and Border People. As a playwright and performer, Varon has collaborated with David Ford to create hit shows including Rush Limbaugh in Night School (1994), Rabbi Sam (2009) and his latest work, Great American Sh*t Show, an evening of monologues that Varon and Brian Copeland have performed around the Bay Area.