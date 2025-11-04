DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL National Tour Adds Dates in San Jose, Philadelphia and More

Dog Man: The Musical is a hilarious, heartfelt family adventure based on the worldwide bestselling series from Dav Pilkey, the creator of Captain Underpants.
Additional dates have been added to TWTheatricals' tour of Dog Man: The Musical, the stage adaptation of Dav Pilkey's beloved book series. Following its successful kickoff in September, the tour will now include new stops in San Jose, CA; Little Rock, AR; Philadelphia, PA; Boston, MA; and Toronto, Canada. Tickets are available at
As part of the expanded tour, a special event is scheduled for December 9th at The Morris Performing Arts Center in South Bend, Indiana, where audience members will take part in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people dressed as a comic book or graphic novel character. This one-of-a-kind performance is already sold out, reflecting the overwhelming excitement surrounding the production.
Dog Man: The Musical is a hilarious, heartfelt family adventure based on the worldwide bestselling series from Dav Pilkey, the creator of Captain Underpants and Cat Kid Comic Club. Best buds George and Harold have been creating comics for years, but now that they're in 5th grade, they figure it's time to level up and write a musical based on their favorite character, Dog Man, the crime-biting sensation who is part dog, part man, and ALL HERO!! How hard could it be? With the head of a dog and the body of a policeman, Dog Man loves to fight crime and chew on the furniture. But while trying his best to be a good boy, can he save the city from Flippy the cyborg fish and his army of Beasty Buildings? Can he catch Petey, the world's most evil cat, who has cloned himself to exact revenge on the doggy do-gooder? And will George and Harold finish their show before lunchtime?? Find out in this epic musical adventure featuring the hilarity and heart of Dav Pilkey's beloved characters. Recommended for ages 5+.
The production features a book and lyrics by Kevin Del Aguila and music by Brad Alexander. Original direction and choreography is by Jen Wineman. Orchestrations are by Lloyd Kikoler, set design is by Timothy R. Mackabee,costume design is by Heidi Leigh Hanson, original lighting design is by David Lander, and original sound design is by Emma Wilk. Tour music direction is by Miriam Daly, associate director/ choreographer is Candi Boyd. Cast includes Zack Abbey, Mundo Ballejos, Diamond Destiny, Troi Lennoxx Gaines, Sadie Jayne Kennedy, Nick Manna, Emerese Noel, Anthony Rodriguez, and Jeremiah Rosado. Production stage manager is Rebecca L Johnston, and assistant stage manager is Zoe Paraskevopoulos.
The Dog Man books explore multi-generational family and champion empathy and doing good. The series follow the hilarious and heartwarming adventures of the "Supa Buddies": Dog Man, a lovable canine superhero, and his friends Li'l Petey, a curious kitten who embodies love, optimism, and hope, and 80-HD, a robot who expresses himself best through his art. The series explores universally positive messages including kindness, compassion, and striving to become a better version of one's self, while it also tackles more complex themes including death, shared custody, and forgiveness.
Performances are set for:
Chapman Music Hall
Nov. 4 - On Sale Now
Stifel Theater
Nov. 7 - On Sale Now
Lied Center for the Perf. Arts
Nov. 9 - On Sale Now
Steinmetz Hall - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
Nov. 15 - On Sale Now
Walton Arts Center
Nov. 22-23 - On Sale Now
Brown Theatre
Nov. 29-30 - On Sale Now
Pantages Theatre
Dec. 6-7 - On Sale Now
New Date Added:
South Bend, IN
Morris Performing Arts Center
Dec. 9 - Sold Out
Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Arts
Jan. 3-4 - On Sale Now
New Date Added:
Portland'5 Center for the Arts - Newmark Theatre
Jan. 9-10 - On Sale Now
New Date Added:
Hult Center
Jan. 11 - On Sale Now
New Date Added:
Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo
Jan. 17 - On Sale Now
Modesto, CA
Jan. 20 - On Sale Now
New Date Added:
Terrace Theater
Jan. 22 - On Sale Nov. 7
New Date Added:
San Jose Civic
Jan. 24-25 - On Sale Now
Des Moines Civic Center
Jan. 31 - On Sale Now
New Date Added:
Aetos Center
Feb. 2 - On Sale Now
New Date Added:
Robinson Center
Feb. 4 - On Sale Now
Lexington, KY
Feb. 10 - On Sale Now
New Date Added:
Egyptian Theatre
Feb. 12 - On Sale Nov. 7
Austin, TX
Feb. 17-19 - On Sale Now
New Date Added:
Rudder Auditorium at Texas A&M University
Feb. 21 - On Sale Now
New Date Added:
Saenger Theatre
Feb. 24 - On Sale Now
Dallas, TX
Feb. 27-28 - On Sale Now
Clemson, SC
Mar. 3-4 - On Sale Now
Tampa, FL
Straz Center
Mar. 7-8 - On Sale Now
New Date Added:
Thrasher-Horne Center
Mar. 10 - On Sale Nov. 7
Melbourne, FL
Mar. 12 - On Sale Now
West Palm Beach, FL
Mar. 14 - On Sale Now
New Date Added:
Kodak Center
Mar. 18 - On Sale Nov. 7
bergenPAC
Mar. 21 - On Sale Now
State Theatre New Jersey
Mar. 22 - On Sale Now
New Date Added:
The Palace Theatre
Mar. 24 - On Sale Now
New Date Added:
State Theatre Center for the Arts
Mar. 26 - On Sale Now
New Date Added:
Raleigh Memorial Auditorium
Mar. 28 - On Sale Nov. 7
New Date Added:
Sandler Center
Mar. 31 - On Sale Nov. 7
Capital One Hall
Apr. 3-4 - On Sale Now
New Date Added:
The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater
Apr. 7 - On Sale Nov. 7
New Date Added:
Emerson Colonial Theatre
Apr. 11-12 - On Sale Now
New Date Added:
Shubert Theatre
Apr. 18 - On Sale Now
The Hanover Theatre
Apr. 22 - On Sale Now
Miller Theater
Apr. 25-26 - On Sale Now
New Date Added:
The North Shore Center for the Performing Arts
May 1-2 - On Sale Nov. 7
New Date Added:
DeVos Performance Hall
May 3 - On Sale Nov. 7
New Dates Added:
CAA Theatre
May 6- June 14 - On Sale Dec. 1
Videos