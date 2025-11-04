DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL National Tour Adds Dates in San Jose, Philadelphia and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Additional dates have been added to TWTheatricals' tour of Dog Man: The Musical, ​​the stage adaptation of Dav Pilkey's beloved book series. Following its successful kickoff in September, the tour will now include new stops in San Jose, CA; Little Rock, AR; Philadelphia, PA; Boston, MA; and Toronto, Canada. Tickets are available at

As part of the expanded tour, a special event is scheduled for December 9th at The Morris Performing Arts Center in South Bend, Indiana, where audience members will take part in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people dressed as a comic book or graphic novel character. This one-of-a-kind performance is already sold out, reflecting the overwhelming excitement surrounding the production.

Dog Man: The Musical is a hilarious, heartfelt family adventure based on the worldwide bestselling series from Dav Pilkey, the creator of Captain Underpants and Cat Kid Comic Club. Best buds George and Harold have been creating comics for years, but now that they're in 5th grade, they figure it's time to level up and write a musical based on their favorite character, Dog Man, the crime-biting sensation who is part dog, part man, and ALL HERO!! How hard could it be? With the head of a dog and the body of a policeman, Dog Man loves to fight crime and chew on the furniture. But while trying his best to be a good boy, can he save the city from Flippy the cyborg fish and his army of Beasty Buildings? Can he catch Petey, the world's most evil cat, who has cloned himself to exact revenge on the doggy do-gooder? And will George and Harold finish their show before lunchtime?? Find out in this epic musical adventure featuring the hilarity and heart of Dav Pilkey's beloved characters. Recommended for ages 5+.

The production features a book and lyrics by Kevin Del Aguila and music by Brad Alexander. Original direction and choreography is by Jen Wineman. Orchestrations are by Lloyd Kikoler, set design is by Timothy R. Mackabee,costume design is by Heidi Leigh Hanson, original lighting design is by David Lander, and original sound design is by Emma Wilk. Tour music direction is by Miriam Daly, associate director/ choreographer is Candi Boyd. Cast includes Zack Abbey, Mundo Ballejos, Diamond Destiny, Troi Lennoxx Gaines, Sadie Jayne Kennedy, Nick Manna, Emerese Noel, Anthony Rodriguez, and Jeremiah Rosado. Production stage manager is Rebecca L Johnston, and assistant stage manager is Zoe Paraskevopoulos.

The Dog Man books explore multi-generational family and champion empathy and doing good. The series follow the hilarious and heartwarming adventures of the "Supa Buddies": Dog Man, a lovable canine superhero, and his friends Li'l Petey, a curious kitten who embodies love, optimism, and hope, and 80-HD, a robot who expresses himself best through his art. The series explores universally positive messages including kindness, compassion, and striving to become a better version of one's self, while it also tackles more complex themes including death, shared custody, and forgiveness.

Performances are set for:

Tulsa, OK

Chapman Music Hall

Nov. 4 - On Sale Now

St. Louis, MO

Stifel Theater

Nov. 7 - On Sale Now

Lincoln, NE

Lied Center for the Perf. Arts

Nov. 9 - On Sale Now

Orlando, FL

Steinmetz Hall - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Nov. 15 - On Sale Now

Fayetteville, AR

Walton Arts Center

Nov. 22-23 - On Sale Now

Louisville, KY

Brown Theatre

Nov. 29-30 - On Sale Now

Minneapolis, MN

Pantages Theatre

Dec. 6-7 - On Sale Now

New Date Added:

South Bend, IN

Morris Performing Arts Center

Dec. 9 - Sold Out

Oakland, CA

Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Arts

Jan. 3-4 - On Sale Now

New Date Added:

Portland, OR

Portland'5 Center for the Arts - Newmark Theatre

Jan. 9-10 - On Sale Now

New Date Added:

Eugene, OR

Hult Center

Jan. 11 - On Sale Now

New Date Added:

San Luis Obispo, CA

Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo

Jan. 17 - On Sale Now

Modesto, CA

Gallo Center for the Arts

Jan. 20 - On Sale Now

New Date Added:

Long Beach, CA

Terrace Theater

Jan. 22 - On Sale Nov. 7

New Date Added:

San Jose, CA

San Jose Civic

Jan. 24-25 - On Sale Now

Des Moines, IA

Des Moines Civic Center

Jan. 31 - On Sale Now

New Date Added:

Nixa, MO

Aetos Center

Feb. 2 - On Sale Now

New Date Added:

Little Rock, AR

Robinson Center

Feb. 4 - On Sale Now

Lexington, KY

Lexington Opera House

Feb. 10 - On Sale Now

New Date Added:

DeKalb, IL

Egyptian Theatre

Feb. 12 - On Sale Nov. 7

Austin, TX

Paramount Theatre

Feb. 17-19 - On Sale Now

New Date Added:

College Station, TX

Rudder Auditorium at Texas A&M University

Feb. 21 - On Sale Now

New Date Added:

Mobile, AL

Saenger Theatre

Feb. 24 - On Sale Now

Dallas, TX

Majestic Theatre

Feb. 27-28 - On Sale Now

Clemson, SC

Brooks Center for the Performing Arts

Mar. 3-4 - On Sale Now

Tampa, FL

Straz Center

Mar. 7-8 - On Sale Now

New Date Added:

Orange Park, FL

Thrasher-Horne Center

Mar. 10 - On Sale Nov. 7

Melbourne, FL

King Center

Mar. 12 - On Sale Now

West Palm Beach, FL

Kravis Center

Mar. 14 - On Sale Now

New Date Added:

Rochester, NY

Kodak Center

Mar. 18 - On Sale Nov. 7

Englewood, NJ

bergenPAC

Mar. 21 - On Sale Now

New Brunswick, NJ

State Theatre New Jersey

Mar. 22 - On Sale Now

New Date Added:

Stamford, CT

The Palace Theatre

Mar. 24 - On Sale Now

New Date Added:

Easton, PA

State Theatre Center for the Arts

Mar. 26 - On Sale Now

New Date Added:

Raleigh, NC

Raleigh Memorial Auditorium

Mar. 28 - On Sale Nov. 7

New Date Added:

Virginia Beach, VA

Sandler Center

Mar. 31 - On Sale Nov. 7

Tysons, VA

Capital One Hall

Apr. 3-4 - On Sale Now

New Date Added:

Syracuse, NY

The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater

Apr. 7 - On Sale Nov. 7

New Date Added:

Boston, MA

Emerson Colonial Theatre

Apr. 11-12 - On Sale Now

New Date Added:

New Haven, CT

Shubert Theatre

Apr. 18 - On Sale Now

Worcester, MA

The Hanover Theatre

Apr. 22 - On Sale Now

Philadelphia, PA

Miller Theater

Apr. 25-26 - On Sale Now

New Date Added:

Skokie, IL

The North Shore Center for the Performing Arts

May 1-2 - On Sale Nov. 7

New Date Added:

Grand Rapids, MI

DeVos Performance Hall

May 3 - On Sale Nov. 7

New Dates Added:

Toronto, ON, Canada

CAA Theatre

May 6- June 14 - On Sale Dec. 1