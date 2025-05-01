DEATH BECOMES HER To Open In San Francisco During BroadwaySF's 2026/27 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



DEATH BECOMES HERâ€”now nominated for 10Â 2025 Tony Awards,Â including Best Musicalâ€”will come to San Francisco as part of BroadwaySF's 2026/27 season. DEATH BECOMES HER joins the previously-announced THE OUTSIDERSâ€” winner of four 2024 Tony Awards, including Best Musicalâ€”as part of the 2026/27 season.

2025/26 memberships, which features seven Broadway productions, including SHUCKED, SUFFS, STEREOPHONIC, THE NOTEBOOK, SPAMALOT, HELL'S KITCHEN, and DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEASTâ€”plus immediate first access to purchase tickets to Cameron Mackintosh's revitalized new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERAâ€”are now on sale to the general public.

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemiesâ€¦ until Madeline steals Helen's fiancÃ© away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that's to die for.Â After one sip of Viola's magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restoredâ€¦and a grudge to last eternity. Life's a bitch and then you die. Or not!

DEATH BECOMES HER features direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli, a book by Marco Pennette, and an original score by Julia Mattison and Noel Carey.

DEATH BECOMES HERÂ features scenic design by two-time Tony Award winnerÂ Derek McLane, costume design by Tony Award and Academy Award winnerÂ Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Tony Award winnerÂ Justin Townsend, sound design by Tony Award winnerÂ Peter Hylenski, hair and wig design by two-time Drama Desk Award winnerÂ Charles LaPointe, make-up design byÂ Joe Dulude II, fight direction by Drama Desk Award winner Cha Ramos,Â with music supervision by Drama Desk Award winner Mary-Mitchell Campbell, orchestrations by three-time Tony Award winner Doug Besterman, music direction by Ben Cohn, dance & music arrangements by Tony Award nominee Sam Davis, vocal arrangements by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Julia Mattison & Noel Carey, music coordination by Kristy Norter, casting by The TRC Company, and general management by 321 Theatrical Management. Marcia Goldberg serves as Executive Producer.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of DEATH BECOMES HER is now available via Concord Theatricals Recordings on all streaming and digital platforms. The CD and 2-LP vinyl is now available for preorder.

DEATH BECOMES HER previously played a critically acclaimed pre-Broadway limited engagement at Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre from Sunday, May 19, through Sunday, June 2, 2024.

DEATH BECOMES HERÂ is produced byÂ Universal Theatrical GroupÂ (UTG), overseen byÂ Jimmy Horowitz (Chairman of Business Affairs and Operations, NBCUniversal), and led byÂ Lowe CunninghamÂ (Vice President of Creative Development and Production, Universal Theatrical Group).Â DEATH BECOMES HER on Broadway is co-produced by James L. Nederlander, Steven Spielberg & Kate Capshaw, Jason Blum & James Wan, Debra Martin Chase, John Gore Organization, and Marc Platt.

DEATH BECOMES HER is based on the Universal Pictures 1992 film, written by David Koepp and Martin Donovan, directed by Robert Zemeckis.

2025/26 season members will receive exclusive priority access to guarantee their seats to THE OUTSIDERS and DEATH BECOMES HER when the full 2026/27 season is revealed early next year. For more information or to join, visit www.broadwaysf.com or call BroadwaySF Audience Services at 888-746-1799 (Option 2).

