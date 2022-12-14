DEAR SAN FRANCISCO Returns With Cast Of Audience Favorites & Newcomers In January 2023

Following a brief hiatus in January 2023, performances of Dear San Francisco-the critically-acclaimed intimate and immersive circus experience created by Bay Area natives and The 7 Fingers co-founders Shana Carroll and Gypsy Snider-will resume at Club Fugazi on February 10, 2023 with a cast of audience favorites and astonishing newcomers.



Tickets for Dear San Francisco are on-sale through July 30, 2023 by visiting clubfugazisf.com or calling 415-273-0600. For private performance buyouts or to purchase group tickets at a discounted rate (15+ on weekdays; 25+ on weekends), call 415-273-0600 ext. 102. A special Valentine's Day performance will take place on Tuesday, February 14 at 7:30 p.m. Food and beverage packages are available.



Tickets are still available for Dear San Francisco's special New Year's Eve performances. At the 6 p.m. show, guests will be treated to a complimentary glass of prosecco. At the 10 p.m. show, guests will be treated to bottomless prosecco, special guests, and a one-of-a-kind ball drop!



Soaring their way into the production in 2023 are new cast members Oliver Layher and Kyran Lee Walton, a Hand-to-Hand duo hailing from St. Louis, Missouri. They will be joined by San Francisco Bay Area locals Dominic Cruz, Devin Henderson, and Maya Kessleman. Rounding out the cast are audience favorites Sereno Aguilar Izzo, Shengnan Pan, Enmeng Song, and Chloe Somers Walier.



Powered by exhilarating acrobatics, choreography, spoken word, video projections, shadow play, and original music, Dear San Francisco invites locals and visitors alike on a heart-stopping romp through both the essence and the myth that has San Francisco indelibly etched on our collective imagination. From the 1906 earthquake and Summer of Love to beat poetry and the mysterious fog, San Francisco comes vividly to life through a series of tableaus (acts), including hoop diving, Chinese pole, Korean plank, juggling, and "hand-to-trap" (a form first created by Shana Carroll), performed by an international cast of world-class acrobats.

The food and beverage options at Club Fugazi are curated to match the creativity on-stage and offer a range of cicchetti (small bites and plates) sourced from local purveyors, plus an adventurous selection of wines and beers that complement the club's Italian roots. The menu is available at every seat in the venue and the unique design of the Club's seating allows for socializing with groups and mingling with the performers before and after the show. Guests are encouraged to arrive early for the full experience, with doors opening an hour before curtain.