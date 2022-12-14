Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld San Francisco Awards

DEAR SAN FRANCISCO Returns With Cast Of Audience Favorites & Newcomers In January 2023

Dear San Francisco invites locals and visitors alike on a heart-stopping romp through both the essence and the myth that is San Francisco.

Dec. 14, 2022 Â 
DEAR SAN FRANCISCO Returns With Cast Of Audience Favorites & Newcomers In January 2023

Following a brief hiatus in January 2023, performances of Dear San Francisco-the critically-acclaimed intimate and immersive circus experience created by Bay Area natives and The 7 Fingers co-founders Shana Carroll and Gypsy Snider-will resume at Club Fugazi on February 10, 2023 with a cast of audience favorites and astonishing newcomers.

Tickets for Dear San Francisco are on-sale through July 30, 2023 by visiting clubfugazisf.com or calling 415-273-0600. For private performance buyouts or to purchase group tickets at a discounted rate (15+ on weekdays; 25+ on weekends), call 415-273-0600 ext. 102. A special Valentine's Day performance will take place on Tuesday, February 14 at 7:30 p.m. Food and beverage packages are available.

Tickets are still available for Dear San Francisco's special New Year's Eve performances. At the 6 p.m. show, guests will be treated to a complimentary glass of prosecco. At the 10 p.m. show, guests will be treated to bottomless prosecco, special guests, and a one-of-a-kind ball drop!

Soaring their way into the production in 2023 are new cast members Oliver Layher and Kyran Lee Walton, a Hand-to-Hand duo hailing from St. Louis, Missouri. They will be joined by San Francisco Bay Area locals Dominic Cruz, Devin Henderson, and Maya Kessleman. Rounding out the cast are audience favorites Sereno Aguilar Izzo, Shengnan Pan, Enmeng Song, and Chloe Somers Walier.

Powered by exhilarating acrobatics, choreography, spoken word, video projections, shadow play, and original music, Dear San Francisco invites locals and visitors alike on a heart-stopping romp through both the essence and the myth that has San Francisco indelibly etched on our collective imagination. From the 1906 earthquake and Summer of Love to beat poetry and the mysterious fog, San Francisco comes vividly to life through a series of tableaus (acts), including hoop diving, Chinese pole, Korean plank, juggling, and "hand-to-trap" (a form first created by Shana Carroll), performed by an international cast of world-class acrobats.

The food and beverage options at Club Fugazi are curated to match the creativity on-stage and offer a range of cicchetti (small bites and plates) sourced from local purveyors, plus an adventurous selection of wines and beers that complement the club's Italian roots. The menu is available at every seat in the venue and the unique design of the Club's seating allows for socializing with groups and mingling with the performers before and after the show. Guests are encouraged to arrive early for the full experience, with doors opening an hour before curtain.



BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld San Francisco Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Announced At Palo Alto Players, January 20- February 5 Photo
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Announced At Palo Alto Players, January 20- February 5
Palo Alto Players invites you to opening night of The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. With an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can't play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG is sure to bring down the house!
Full Cast & Creative Team Announced for CLYDES at Berkeley Repertory Theatre Photo
Full Cast & Creative Team Announced for CLYDE'S at Berkeley Repertory Theatre
Berkeley Repertory Theatre has announced the full cast and creative team for two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottageâ€™s Tony Award-nominated play, Clydeâ€™s, performing at Berkeley Repâ€™s Peetâ€™s Theatre beginning Friday, January 20 and continuing through Sunday, February 26, 2023.
Review: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Takes a New Look at the Camp Photo
Review: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Takes a New Look at the Campy Cautionary Musical Tale
What did our critic think of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley? BroadwayWorld reviews TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's new production of Howard Ashman and Alan Menken's 'Little Shop of Horrors' reset in San Francisco's Chinatown.
Ross McKee Foundation Announces Semifinalists and Final Concert of 25th Annual Piano Compe Photo
Ross McKee Foundation Announces Semifinalists and Final Concert of 25th Annual Piano Competition
The Ross McKee Foundation has announcedÂ the semifinalists of the 25th Annual Ross McKee Piano Competition. The 2022-23 semifinalists are Richard Bai, Iris Cai, Chrystal Cheng, Munan Cheng, Oliver Corro, Sora Corro, Mehana Ellis, Olivia Gao, and Larry Lei. The Competition Jury consists of Bay Area pianists Allegra Chapman, Monica Chew, and William Wellborn.

More Hot Stories For You


THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Announced At Palo Alto Players, January 20- February 5THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Announced At Palo Alto Players, January 20- February 5
December 14, 2022

Palo Alto Players invites you to opening night of The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. With an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can't play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG is sure to bring down the house!
Full Cast & Creative Team Announced for CLYDE'S at Berkeley Repertory TheatreFull Cast & Creative Team Announced for CLYDE'S at Berkeley Repertory Theatre
December 14, 2022

Berkeley Repertory Theatre has announced the full cast and creative team for two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottageâ€™s Tony Award-nominated play, Clydeâ€™s, performing at Berkeley Repâ€™s Peetâ€™s Theatre beginning Friday, January 20 and continuing through Sunday, February 26, 2023.
Ross McKee Foundation Announces Semifinalists and Final Concert of 25th Annual Piano CompetitionRoss McKee Foundation Announces Semifinalists and Final Concert of 25th Annual Piano Competition
December 14, 2022

The Ross McKee Foundation has announcedÂ the semifinalists of the 25th Annual Ross McKee Piano Competition. The 2022-23 semifinalists are Richard Bai, Iris Cai, Chrystal Cheng, Munan Cheng, Oliver Corro, Sora Corro, Mehana Ellis, Olivia Gao, and Larry Lei. The Competition Jury consists of Bay Area pianists Allegra Chapman, Monica Chew, and William Wellborn.
THE FARALLONITES Comes to Santa Barbara For Two Performances Only in FebruaryTHE FARALLONITES Comes to Santa Barbara For Two Performances Only in February
December 14, 2022

Berkeley-based Dana Lawton Dances has scheduled two performances, ofÂ The Farallonites,Â at the Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara on Saturday, February 4. This follows its near sold out run in San Francisco in September and subsequent tour in Thailand that followed in October.
Chinatown-Set LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Extended at TheatreWorks Silicon ValleyChinatown-Set LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Extended at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley
December 13, 2022

TheatreWorks Silicon ValleyÂ will extend its hit holiday production of theÂ Little Shop of HorrorsÂ reset in San Franciscoâ€™s Chinatown by director Jeffrey Lo. The Tony recipient company will add 6 additional performances of the riotous musical.
share