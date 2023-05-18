DEAR SAN FRANCISCO Extends at Club Fugazi Through December 2023

Dear San Francisco will celebrate its 500th performance on Sunday, May 21 at the 1 p.m. performance and will welcome its 100,000th guest in June.

Due to continued demand, Dear San Francisco-the critically-acclaimed intimate and immersive circus experience created by Bay Area natives and The 7 Fingers co-founders Shana Carroll and Gypsy Snider-will extend performances through December 31, 2023. The production will give the acrobats a brief hiatus throughout the month of August 2023, then resume performances on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

Tickets are now on-sale for all performances through December 30, 2023 by visiting clubfugazisf.com or calling 415-273-0600. Tickets for the special New Year's Eve performances will go on sale at a later date. For private performance buyouts or to purchase group tickets at a discounted rate (15+ on weekdays; 25+ on weekends), call 415-273-0600 ext. 102.

Dear San Francisco will celebrate its 500th performance on Sunday, May 21 at the 1 p.m. performance and will welcome its 100,000th guest in June. Since opening, the production has wowed locals and visitors alike with its unique blend of exhilarating acrobatics, choreography, spoken word, video projections, shadow play, and original music.

"We started this run in September 2021 during an incredible season of challenges for live performance," said Club Fugazi Executive Director David Dower. "From the beginning, it's been the joyful, determined support of our audiences that has kept us open. They just never let go of us-bringing friends and colleagues, seeing the show multiple times, and spreading the word about us in their networks. Now here we are, 500 performances into the run, and the audiences keep growing."

Hailed by critics as "breathtaking'' (San Francisco Examiner), "explosive" (CultureVulture), and "a stunner" (Hoodline), the production invites locals and visitors alike on a heart-stopping romp through both the essence and the myth that has San Francisco indelibly etched on our collective imagination. From the 1906 earthquake and Summer of Love to beat poetry and the mysterious fog, San Francisco comes vividly to life through a series of tableaus (acts), including hoop diving, Chinese pole, Korean plank, juggling, and "hand-to-trap" (a form first created by Shana Carroll), performed by an international cast of world-class acrobats. The production

The food and beverage options at Club Fugazi are curated to match the creativity on-stage and offer a range of cicchetti (small bites and plates) sourced from local purveyors, plus an adventurous selection of wines and beers that complement the club's Italian roots. The menu is available at every seat in the venue and the unique design of the Club's seating allows for socializing with groups and mingling with the performers before and after the show. Guests are encouraged to arrive early for the full experience, with doors opening an hour before curtain.




Recommended For You