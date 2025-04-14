DEAR SAN FRANCISCO Announces Lineup For 2025 Chef's Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Building on the success of last year's inaugural Chef's Series, Club Fugazi Executive Director David Dower has announced the lineup for the 2025 Chef's Series at Dear San Francisco.

The Chef's Series is designed to tantalize taste buds and elevate the theatrical experience of Dear San Francisco—the critically-acclaimed intimate and immersive circus experience created by Bay Area natives and The 7 Fingers co-founders Shana Carroll and Gypsy Snider. The exclusive series brings together renowned San Francisco restaurants/chefs under one roof.

Each month, guests will have the opportunity to savor signature dishes from a different restaurant, expertly curated and presented in the vibrant ambiance of Club Fugazi. From innovative fusion creations to classic culinary delights, guests will embark on a gastronomic adventure that captures the essence of San Francisco's vibrant dining scene.

The 2025 participating restaurants/chefs include:

Menu:

· Potato-Crusted Frittatas - with goat cheese, roasted veggies, and housemade ham. Served with romesco sauce.

· Shrimp & Grits - Poached shrimp, crispy bacon bits, roasted mushrooms, sweet onions & scallions, served with roasted prawn broth over Anson Mills grits

· Christina's Granola - Maple-roasted oats with pecans, toasted coconut, dried sour cherries, honey, and Albion strawberries with Sheep's milk yogurt.

Nestled in the heart of the NoPa neighborhood of San Francisco and inspired by the warmth of southern hospitality, Early to Rise celebrates the art of homemade meals crafted with precision and care, and infused with hospitality. Founded by Andrew McCormack, the mission was simple; to share the joy of a premium ingredient meal with everyone.

Menu:

· Detroit-style Pizza of the Day, Meatballs, and Little Gems Salad

A small pizzeria in Naples, Italy is the inspiration behind 13-time World Pizza Champion Tony Gemignani's story for Tony's Pizza Napoletana. Consistently ranked in the top five pizzaoli in the US, Tony has become a hero of the North Beach restaurant scene. The flagship, Tony's Pizza Napoletana is a state-of-the-art full-service restaurant at Union and Stockton and is recognized as one of the best pizzerias in the world. Along with a full menu, Tony's features seven different ovens serving up numerous styles of pizzas which include Neapolitan, California, Classic American and Italian, Sicilian, Pizza Romana, New York, Grandma, New Haven, Detroit, St. Louis and Gluten Free.

Located just blocks from the Club in San Francisco's Chinatown, China Live is the most successful independent Chinese restaurant in the United States. Created by world-renowned Chef George Chen, China Live has won numerous awards, including “Restaurant of the Year” – Eater and “World's Greatest Places” by Time Magazine. Based on China's rich traditions and culinary history, Chef Chen's creations immerse all the senses as you explore masterful offerings prepared in their dedicated, open kitchens. The seasonal menu using sustainable, farm-to-table practices is personally curated by Chef Chen. Eight specialized stations merge traditional Chinese and modern culinary preparations, playing host to a culinary passage with a front row seat to a real dining adventure.

Established in 1997, E&O Kitchen and Bar is a modern Asian restaurant nestled in the heart of San Francisco. Located just steps from Union Square and historic Chinatown, E&O offers a journey into Southeast Asia bringing the bold and aromatic flavors of the region to life. Inspired by their vibrant markets, outdoor restaurants, and diverse cultures, our menu features a fusion of traditional dishes and local ingredients, crafted using both traditional and modern cooking techniques.

Proprietor, restaurateur, and fifth-generation San Franciscan,James Nicholas has reopened the beloved Park Tavern On Washington Square, and while the soul of the restaurant remains the same, guests will notice an entirely new concept, design, and menu under the culinary direction of renowned American Chef and Partner, Jonathan Waxman. The restaurant has long been a vibrant staple and foundation of the NorthBeach community—and this iconic reopening mirrors the city's resilience and ongoing evolution.As a Bay Area native and one of the pioneers who defined “California cuisine” inAmerica, Chef Waxman leans into his roots, celebrating the region's fresh, locally sourced ingredients showcased in simple,seasonal, and flavorful dishes.

Since opening in September 2021, Dear San Francisco has performed over 1,000 performances and entertained over 159,000 locals and visitors. Hailed by critics as “breathtaking'' (San Francisco Examiner), “explosive” (CultureVulture), and “a stunner” (Hoodline), the production invites locals and visitors alike on a heart-stopping romp through both the essence and the myth that has San Francisco indelibly etched on our collective imagination. From the 1906 earthquake and Summer of Love to beat poetry and the mysterious fog, San Francisco comes vividly to life through a series of tableaus (acts), including hoop diving, Chinese pole, Korean plank, juggling, and “hand-to-trap” (a form first created by Shana Carroll), performed by an international cast of world-class acrobats.

