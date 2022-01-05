Custom Made Theatre Presents ZAC & SIAH, OR JESUS IN A BODY BAG

Custom Made Theatre Co. opens its 23rd season with the World Premiere of Jeffrey Lo's "Zac & Siah or, Jesus in a Body Bag". Adam L. Sussman will direct (Sarah Ruhl's How to Transcend a Happy Marriage.)

This irreverent buddy comedy follows two of Jesus' homies as they try to keep their recently crucified friend's reputation alive. "Zac and Siah..." is the first of Jeffrey Lo's plays to premiere at Custom Made Theatre.

"Zac and Siah" will launch Custom Made's two-year residency at The Phoenix Theatre, 414 Mason Street, Sixth Floor. The Phoenix is a 49-seat thrust stage next to Union Square in downtown San Francisco.

"Zac & Siah..." is an irreverent comedy set just after the crucifixion, when everyone is left confused and unsure of what to do next, especially Jesus' loyal homies Zac and Siah. Turning water into wine? They figured that out. But Jesus rising from the dead? That's another story, and Zac and Siah are running out of time to figure out how to keep their friend's credibility alive. Lo's witty, modern look at friendship and faith is fast-paced, funny, and a story for the ages.

Custom Made will comply with all county and city Covid-19 guidelines and recommendations. All performers and staff are double-vaccinated and boosted, and all patrons will show proof of vaccination and booster upon entry. Masks will be required in the theatre at all times, and concessions will not be permitted. Should a performance be canceled, an online stream of the show will be made available to all ticket holders.

Zac & Siah or, Jesus in a Body Bag will be directed by former Custom Made Managing Associate Producer, Adam Sussman, who says, "I'm thrilled to be back at CMTC directing Jeff Lo's beautiful and hilarious play. It's a fitting show to come back to live performance since in many ways it's a piece about the power of story--and theatricality -- to reach and heal people. Z&S also somehow manages to touch on millennia of theological questions while also being a sterling buddy comedy that never takes itself too seriously. I couldn't be more excited to work with this cast and crew in CMTC's new space at the Phoenix. Our new venue allows us to create a more immersive and immediate theatrical experience, where we can have more creative possibilities in design."

The cast will feature Perry Fenton (ZAC), Lauren Andrei Garcia (SIAH), and Tony Ortega (JOSHUA).

In addition to Jeffrey Lo and Adam Sussman, the creative team will be made up of Brooke Jennings(Costumes), Brittany Mellerson (Lights and Sound), Molly O'Donnell (Stage Management), Sarah Pykitt (Scenic), and Wallace Yan (Props).

Learn more & buy tickets at http://www.custommade.org or (415) 798-CMTC (2682).