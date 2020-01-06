Contra Costa Civic Theatre Celebrates its 60th Birthday with BROADWAY INSIDE OUT

Contra Costa Civic Theatre (CCCT) celebrates its 60th birthday on Saturday, February 8 at 8 pm with Broadway Inside Out, a thrilling evening of gender-swapped songs from Broadway musicals directed by Executive Artistic Director Marilyn Langbehn, with music direction by Sheela Ramesh, and choreography by Allison Paraiso-Silicani. Tickets for Broadway Inside Out are $50 each; all proceeds benefit CCCT's Main Stage and summer drama camp programming. To purchase or for more information visit www.ccct.org or call 510-524-9012.

For one night only, CCCT will flip the script as some of your favorite performers take on the roles they usually wouldn't get a chance to play. The women will sing the songs made famous by some of the stage's most notable leading men while the men sing the tunes of the divas of the Great White Way. Selections will include showstoppers from South Pacific, Hamilton, Man of La Mancha, Dear Evan Hansen, Wonderful Town, Damn Yankees, Sweet Charity, Waitress, Candide, Company, and many more. There'll even be a surprise or two along the way!

The cast of Broadway Inside Out, along with their CCCT credits, includes:

Danielle DeBow (Alice in Bright Star)

Isaiah Johnson (Colin in The Secret Garden, Kurt in The Sound of Music, The Little Boy in Ragtime, "Tomorrow Belongs to Me" soloist in Cabaret)

Sterling Liska (Tateh in Ragtime)

Justin Lopez (CCCT debut)

Tosca Maltzman (Lucy in Bright Star, Whatshername in American Idiot, Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family)

Maya Martinez-Krams (Mary Lennox in The Secret Garden, Brigitta in The Sound of Music, Storyteller in Once on this Island)

LaMont Ridgell (Coalhouse Walker, Jr. in Ragtime, Archibald Craven in The Secret Garden, Jim in Big River, Riff in West Side Story)

Laurie Strawn (Mrs. Meers in Thoroughly Modern Millie, Masha in Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike, Abby in Ripcord)

Anita Viramontes (Abuela in In the Heights, Mama Euralie in Once on this Island)

Michael Scott Wells (Jimmy Ray in Bright Star, Huck Finn in Big River, Tobias in Sweeney Todd)

Broadway Inside Out takes place at CCCT's intimate and fully accessible theatre in the Flynn building located at 951 Pomona Avenue (cross street Moeser) in El Cerrito. Free parking is available in the adjoining lot. Tickets may be purchased online at www.ccct.org or by phone at 510.524.9012.

ABOUT CONTRA COSTA CIVIC THEATRE

Celebrating its 60th season in 2019-20, Contra Costa Civic Theatre (CCCT) embraces the notion that theatre is a vital part of a healthy community and serves its citizens best when it provides a welcoming home for all people who value the power of storytelling. Established in 1959 by Louis and Bettianne Flynn and a group of dedicated volunteers and now under the artistic direction of Marilyn Langbehn, CCCT is proud to provide entertainment and education to the El Cerrito and East Bay communities that help it to thrive.





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You