Conductor Elim Chan Replaces Daniel Harding in SF Symphony Performances of Gustav Holst's THE PLANETS

Performances run October 26–28.
POPULAR
Conductor Elim Chan joins the San Francisco Symphony October 26–28 for performances of Gustav Holst’s The Planets at Davies Symphony Hall. Chan replaces conductor Daniel Harding, who has withdrawn from these performances to step in for Cleveland Orchestra Music Director Franz Welser-Möst on the Cleveland Orchestra’s three-concert Israel tour in October.
New to the program is Benjamin Britten’s Les Illuminations—a song cycle set to poems of Arthur Rimbaud from his collection of the same name—featuring tenor Andrew Staples in his Orchestral Series debut. Les Illuminations replaces Ralph Vaughan Williams’ On Wenlock Edge for these performances.
Patrons who already purchased tickets for the October 26–28 concerts do not need to do anything; tickets and seat location will be honored. For assistance with tickets, patrons can contact the Box Office by phone at 415.864.6000, email at patronservices@sfsymphony.org, or in person at the Davies Symphony Hall Box Office, on Grove Street between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street in San Francisco.
Videos
|Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical
Victoria Theatre (9/08-10/01)
|Nollywood Dreams
San Francisco Playhouse (9/28-11/04)
|"Border People"
The Marsh San Francisco (9/29-10/28)
|Ray of Light presents Cruel Intentions the Musical
The Victoria Theatre (9/08-10/01)
|The 39 Steps
San Francisco Playhouse (3/07-4/20)
|Taylor Mac's Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Oakland Theater Project at FLAX (9/08-10/01)
|The Lion King
Orpheum Theatre (11/22-12/30)
|"WMB" by Marisela Treviño Orta
Live Oak Theatre (9/15-10/01)
|POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Roda Theatre at Berkeley Rep (9/16-10/22)
|Fanny Ara: Lilith
ODC Theater (2/23-2/25)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You