Comedian And Tiktok Star Danae Hays To Perform At BroadwaySF's Curran Theatre

Comedian, actress, and content creator Danae Hays will bring a night of comedy to BroadwaySF's Curran Theatre (445 Geary St., San Francisco) on Saturday, February 1 at 8 p.m. Tickets (starting at $44.50) go on sale Thursday, October 17 at 10 a.m. PT.



Alabama-bred and Nashville-based, comedian, actress, and content creator Danae Hays represents a fresh, new female voice in the comedy, acting, and music worlds. Her cast of zany southern characters and parody country music songs have pushed her to the top of the Spotify and Apple Music charts, earning her a cumulative following of 3.6M+ followers and nearly 2 billion views.



Danae's debut Country/Comedy single "Rode Hard" peaked at No. 5 on the Country Global iTunes Charts, No. 8 on Billboard's Country Digital Song Sales, No. 22 on Billboard's Digital Song Sales, and No. 34 on Billboard's Emerging Artists.



Earlier this year, Danae wrapped her debut comedy tour, which sold out in minutes. The tour has been extended through the end of the year and transitioned theaters. Danae and her wife, Mandie Kaii, host the weekly podcast called The Refined and Rowdy Show, where humor, heart, and contrasting perspectives collide as they discuss everything from pop culture to heated issues. The podcast—which launched in Fall 2023—just recently surpassed 1 million listeners.



True to her multi-hyphenate nature, Danae's passion for acting landed her a role in Mother Nature and the Doomsday Prepper (which she just returned from filming in the spring of 2024) and Summer Camp. Additionally, Danae has co-and-guest starred alongside many of the most notable names in entertainment, including Diane Keaton, Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodard, Tanya Christiansen, and Josh Peck.





