Claybourne Elder Will Kick Off a Spring Tour in Napa

The first show is on Sunday, February 19, at Broadway and Vine.

Feb. 10, 2023  
Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Award nominee, Claybourne Elder (John Adams on HBO's The Gilded Age, and most recently seen on Broadway in the Tony Award winning revival of Company) will kick off a spring tour in Napa Valley on Sunday, February 19, at Broadway and Vine.

The vineyard concert series intersects the best of Broadway with the best of Wine Country. Elder's performance will be paired with a wine experience at the picturesque vineyard setting of PEJU winery's Calmére Estate.

In addition to The Gilded Age and Company, Claybourne Elder is known for his performances on Broadway in Sunday in the Park with George, Torch Song, Bonnie and Clyde, Sondheim on Sondheim at the Hollywood Bowl and as Pete O'Malley on The Carrie Diaries. Recently, Clay launched City of Strangers, an initiative to make Broadway tickets more accessible, which has gained unexpected attention nationally and was featured on This American Life, CBS This Morning and the Kelly Clarkson Show.

Broadway and Vine, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, was founded by Tony Award nominee Jacob Langfelder (Sea Wall/A Life), with a mission to provide mentorship, masterclass and performance opportunities for students and pre-professional performing artists.

Tickets for the Napa Valley appearance are $95 and on sale now at www.broadwayandvine.org

Tour Dates

FEBRUARY 19, 2023 3:00pm: Broadway and Vine at PEJU's Calmére Estate Vineyard, 2750 Las Amigas Rd, Napa, CA 94559

FEBRUARY 22, 2023: The Nikko, San Francisco, CA

MARCH 2, 2023: The Blue Strawberry, St. Louis MO

MARCH 3-4, 2023: The Cabaret, Indianapolis, IN

JULY 14-15, 2023: Provincetown, MA




