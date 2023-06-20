Cirque Du Soleil Returns To San Francisco With The Razzle-Dazzle Spectacular, KOOZA

This engagement marks Cirque du Soleil's first Big Top production in San Francisco since 2019.

By: Jun. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Review: THE WIZARD OF OZ at A.C.T. Geary Theatre Photo 2 Review: THE WIZARD OF OZ at A.C.T. Geary Theatre
Photos: First Look At Ray Of Light Theatre's SPRING AWAKENING Photo 3 Photos: First Look At Ray Of Light Theatre's SPRING AWAKENING
SHUCKED Songwriter Brandy Clark Confirms Fall Headline Tour Dates Photo 4 SHUCKED Songwriter Brandy Clark Confirms Fall Headline Tour Dates

Cirque Du Soleil Returns To San Francisco With The Razzle-Dazzle Spectacular, KOOZA

The thrilling, internationally-acclaimed Cirque du Soleil production, KOOZA, is coming to San Francisco. From January 17â€“March 10, 2024, audiences are invited under the Big Top at Oracle Park to be swept away by the sheer magic, daredevil performances, and mischievous clowns of KOOZA.

KOOZA delivers a signature Cirque du Soleil experience in its most exciting form with high-flying acrobatics, whimsical characters, lavish costuming, colorful sets, hilarious clowning, and a powerful live score. Acclaimed the world over since its opening in 2007, KOOZA has mesmerized close to 8 million spectators with over 4,000 performances in 65 cities across 22 countries. KOOZA had its U.S. premiere in San Francisco in 2007. This marks Cirque du Soleil's first Big Top show in San Francisco since 2019.

A breathtaking return to the origins of Cirque du Soleil, KOOZA pays tribute to traditional circus in all its splendor with audacious acrobatic prowess and bold slapstick comedy. Filled with chills, thrills, laughter and wonder, KOOZA unfolds a non-stop, adrenaline-packed series of edge-of-your-seat surprises. Under the watch of a mysterious trickster with electrifying powers, KOOZA follows the self-discovery adventures of the Innocent who is magically transported to an exotic yet zany kingdom.Â  For more information, visit cirquedusoleil.com/kooza.
Â 
Tickets for San Francisco performances of KOOZA are available online exclusively to Cirque Club members starting today at 10 a.m. PDT. For free subscription, visit cirqueclub.com. General on-sale to start on Tuesday, June 27 at cirquedusoleil.com/kooza.

Undeniably the most daring Cirque du Soleil touring production, KOOZA takes audiences on a thrilling emotional ride with its nail-biting, mind-boggling acrobatics. Inspired by traditional circus arts from around the globe, the show's performances display remarkable showmanship, exceptional execution, and incredible agility â€“ notably in the High Wire, Teeterboard, and Wheel of Death acts.




RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
Fred Pitts ARENT YOUâ€¦? is Coming to The Marsh San Francisco in July Photo
Fred Pitts' AREN'T YOUâ€¦? is Coming to The Marsh San Francisco in July

After a successful East Bay run,Â Fred Pittsâ€™Â Arenâ€™t Youâ€¦?Â comes toÂ The Marsh San Francisco.

2
Alan Cumming to Bring ALAN CUMMING IS NOT ACTING HIS AGE to San Franciscos Curran Theater Photo
Alan Cumming to Bring ALAN CUMMING IS NOT ACTING HIS AGE to San Francisco's Curran Theater in November

Tony Award winnerÂ Alan CummingÂ will bring his new show,Â Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age,Â to San Franciscoâ€™sÂ Curran Theater for one-night-only onÂ Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

3
Readings and Special Events Announced for TheatreWorks 20th Anniversary NEW WORKS FESTIVAL Photo
Readings and Special Events Announced for TheatreWorks' 20th Anniversary NEW WORKS FESTIVAL

Hundreds of lovers of new theatre will gather this August for an advance look at tomorrow's hits at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's 20th Anniversary New Works Festival. This unique festival returns to Palo Alto's Lucie Stern Theatre with its extraordinary opportunity for audiences to experience new plays and musicals in their early stages of development and see their evolution over multiple performances.

4
Interview: Josh Kornbluth of CITIZEN BRAIN at The Marsh Berkeley Explores Our Collective D Photo
Interview: Josh Kornbluth of CITIZEN BRAIN at The Marsh Berkeley Explores Our Collective Dementia in an Effort to Foster Empathy

BroadwayWorld chats with eminent Bay Area monologist Josh Kornbluth about his latest work, 'Citizen Brain,' running through July 29th at The Marsh Berkeley.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive: Alex Brightman Sings 'I'm a Dick' From LEWBERGER Musical Video Exclusive: Alex Brightman Sings 'I'm a Dick' From LEWBERGER Musical
Photos & Get a First Look at ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Video
Photos & Get a First Look at ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
Exclusive: Get A First Look At 'Love At The JCC' from A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL Video
Exclusive: Get A First Look At 'Love At The JCC' from A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL
Watch Mike Faist in the CHALLENGERS Trailer With Zendaya Video
Watch Mike Faist in the CHALLENGERS Trailer With Zendaya
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Enchanted Evening
Transcendence Theatre Company (9/08-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cherelle and Keith Washington
The Canyon â€“ Montclair (7/14-7/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Taming of the Shrew
Santa Cruz Shakespeare (7/09-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Play That Goes Wrong
San Jose Stage Company (6/07-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Steel Magnolias
Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts (6/07-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tosca
Cinnabar Theater (6/09-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Love All
La Jolla Playhouse - Mandell Weiss Theatre (6/03-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hippest Trip â€“ The Soul Train Musical
The Toni Rembe Theater (formerly The Geary Theater) (8/25-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Three Feathers
Lesher Center for the Arts (9/08-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rent
UC Davis Health Pavilion (8/22-8/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWSÂ  ADD A SHOW Â 

Recommended For You