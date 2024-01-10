Cirque Du Soleil Raises Its Iconic Big Top In San Francisco With KOOZA

Yesterday, close to 80 crew members and 70 local stagehands came together to push more than 100 poles to raise the Big Top.

By: Jan. 10, 2024

Cirque Du Soleil Raises Its Iconic Big Top In San Francisco With KOOZA

It is with great anticipation that the iconic Cirque du Soleil Big Top has returned to San Francisco for the first time since 2019.

Yesterday, close to 80 crew members and 70 local stagehands came together to push more than 100 poles to raise the Big Top marking its official return to the Bay Area to welcome the razzle-dazzle spectacular, KOOZA.

From January 17 through March 10, San Francisco audiences will be able to take a seat and experience in its most exciting form high-flying acrobatics, whimsical characters, lavish costuming, colorful sets, hilarious clowning, and a powerful live score.

Tickets for all performances are available at cirquedusoleil.com/kooza.

ABOUT THE BIG TOP
· This is a new Big Top to San Francisco - featuring a new, more eco-friendly grey and white design.
· The Big Top can sit 2,542 people.
· The entire set up takes seven days. It includes three-tents: the Concession tent, the iconic Big Top, Artistic tent along with the kitchen, offices, and the box office.
· The Big top stands at 19-meters high and at 51-meters in diameter.
· The four main pillars supporting the Big Top measure 25-meters each.
· 550 stakes are planted to ground the Big Top on over 4,505-meter square feet of asphalt.
· The show equipment weighs more than 2,000 tons and travels city to city in 70 trailers.




Recommended For You