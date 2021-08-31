Cinnabar Theater to Return to Live Performances With Molly Smith Metzler's CRY IT OUT

Sonoma County's popular Cinnabar Theater returns to live performances September 10 - 26 with the local debut of multi-award-winning playwright Molly Smith Metzler's acclaimed comedy Cry It Out, a smart, funny, and equally emotional work about three new mothers from three different backgrounds with one shared struggle.

Cooped up on maternity leave and eager for conversation, corporate lawyer Jessie invites the funny and forthright Lina, a community college drop-out, for coffee in their neighboring backyards, all within reach of their baby monitors. They become fast friends, quickly bonding over their shared mom experience-and arousing the interest of a wealthy neighbor hoping for a similar connection.

Set in Long Island, New York, Metzler's "Whip Smart" (USA Today) play, will be staged by Cinnabar Theater veteran director and actor Molly Noble, leading a cast of actors familiar to many Bay Area theaters: Ilana Niernberger (Jessie); Amanda Vitiello (Lina); Andrew Patton (Mitchell); and Kellie Donnelly (Adrienne).

Since the work's premiere in 2017 at the Actors Theatre of Louisville's Humana Festival, performances of Cry It Out have quickly crisscrossed the country eliciting positive reviews: "A funny story that weaves together very different but highly meaningful stories from three new mothers." (USA Today); "A special kind of show ... empathetic and enjoyable ... it all rings utterly true." (Chicago Tribune); and "A deeply felt topical drama that takes audiences on an emotional roller-coaster ride that whipsaws through laughs, poignant tears and moments of monumental rage." (LEO Weekly).

Molly Noble previously directed Bad Dates by Theresa Rebeck for Cinnabar Theater in 2016. Recent directing projects include Windows at College of Marin (a student devised Zoom piece) as well as several new play projects with PlayGround and Shotz SF. Past directing credits include: Dancing at Lughnasa (Main Stage West), The Kepler Story (CU Boulder's Fiske Planetarium), The Surrogate (Centenary Theatre Co. in NJ), Middletown, The Skin of Our Teeth, David Copperfield, The River Bride Seagull, Arabian Nights, Maple and Vine, Misalliance. Almost, Maine and Five Women Wearing the Same Dress (College of Marin) You Can't Take It with You, and The Prince and The Pauper (CTE Tam Drama). She has directed projects with incarcerated artists at San Quentin and has acted with Main Stage West, Cinnabar Theatre, Shotgun Players, San Francisco Playhouse, Livermore Shakespeare Festival, Main Stage West, Aurora Theatre Co, Word for Word and her own Porchlight Theatre Co. Molly teaches acting, voice, and movement at the College of Marin. She is a member of PlayGround SF and Actors Equity Association.

The Cry It Out creative team includes Wayne Hovey, Production Manager/Lighting Designer; Sharlyn Klein, Set Designer; Donnie Frank, Costume Designer; Ross Tiffany-Brown, Stage Manager; and Justin Warren, Videography/Editing.

While all nine performances will be presented live in the Cinnabar Theater, the final three performances will also be offered virtually for patrons who wish to enjoy this play from home:

Friday, Sept. 10 at 7.30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 11 at 7.30 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 12 at 2 p.m.;

Friday, Sept. 17 at 7.30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 18 at 7.30 p.m.; Sunday, Sept 19 at 2 p.m.;

Friday, Sept. 24* at 7.30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 25* at 7.30 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 26* at 2 p.m.

*streamed on-demand performance dates

Tickets for all nine live, in-door theater performances are $35 (general), $33 (senior) and $25 (students/military); tickets for the streamed on-demand performances are $25 (per household).

Tickets for all nine performances are now on sale via www.cinnabartheater.org or call (707) 763-8920.

Cinnabar Theater is a fully vaccinated company with COVID compliance protocols in place. The entire Cinnabar Theater staff and all members of Cry It Out - production staff, cast and crew are fully vaccinated; actors will not be masked throughout the performance. All audience members must be vaccinated, show proof of vaccination at the door and wear a mask inside the theater.

https://cinnabartheater.org/safety-protocols-ticketing-information/

For Cinnabar Theater Diane Dragone, Executive Director and Nathan Cummings, Artistic Director. Cinnabar Theater is located at 3333 Petaluma Blvd. N, Petaluma.