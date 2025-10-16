Cinnabar Theater Celebrates The Season With Festive Musical Celebration THE HOLIDAY SONGBOOK

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cinnabar Theater Will Close out the year with The Holiday Songbook, a heartwarming, high-energy celebration of timeless holiday music and traditions. Created by Broadway and recording veterans James A. Rocco and Albert Evans, the family-friendly musical event will run December 19–21, 2025, at Warren Theater at Sonoma State University.

Directed by Bridget Codoni with music direction by Brian Sennello, The Holiday Songbook combines concert, storytelling, and sing-along fun in a joyful, one-of-a-kind holiday experience. With soaring vocals, clever arrangements, and surprising backstories behind beloved classics, the show takes audiences on a festive journey from “Silent Night” to “Jingle Bell Rock,” with a few unexpected delights along the way.

“It’s like Googling your favorite holiday songs and watching them spring to life onstage,” says Cinnabar Artistic Director Nathan Cummings. “Audiences will leave with their hearts full and their voices warmed up for the season.”

The production stars Daphne Cummings, Katie Veale, and Ben Stevens, delivering more than two dozen seasonal favorites in just 90 minutes—perfect for audiences of all ages. Behind the scenes, the creative team includes Bridget Codoni (Director), Brian Sennello (Music Director), Elise Clark (Stage Manager), Rey Cruz (Costume, Hair, and Makeup Designer), April George (Lighting Designer), and Mateo Felix (Props Designer and Board Operator). Diane Dragone serves as Executive Director, and Nathan Cummings is Artistic Director.

Presented by special arrangement with Thirty Saints Productions and licensed through Thirty Saints Music Licensing (Emily Villano, Licensing Director), The Holiday Songbook promises a festive mix of laughter, music, and community spirit.

As Cinnabar Theater continues its exciting “On the Road” season while building its new performance home, The Holiday Songbook offers a joyful reminder of the power of live performance to bring people together.

Single tickets are available now at www.cinnabartheater.org or by phone at (707) 763-8920. Season subscriptions are also on sale at cinnabartheater.org/subscribe.