Church of Clown to Present GET A GRIP! A Solo Play By Faeble Kievman

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Get a Grip: a solo clown show with physical comedy and circus arts by Faeble Kievman will be presented on Friday, Saturday May 10-11 @ 8PM at Church of Clown 2400 Bayshore Blvd in San Francisco.

Get a Grip is about an ex circus performer turned stagehand with high hopes to be the next superstar! Our underdog is preparing for the big show by doing work in the shadows. But there's a big problem: the performers never arrive! Will our backstage hero rediscover their desire to have a better life and fulfill their dreams once again!?

This solo clown show uses physical comedy and circus acts rarely seen in the US such as: plate spinning, jar juggling, 12ft bamboo pole umbrella manipulation. If you don't know what those things are, you better come find out! Be whisked away to a distorted realm of this oddly eccentric "underdog" and their authentic and strange reality!

About Church of Clown:

Church of Clown is a community supported public organization whose purpose is to embolden humanity through community, teach resiliency through humor, find humility through service and nurture inspiration through joy.