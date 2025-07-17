Central Works Season 35 to Feature THE LAST GOAT, DADA TEEN MUSICAL: THE PLAY, and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Central Works has revealed its 2025 Season, marking the company’s 35th year of producing new plays by Bay Area artists. Running from March through November, the season includes three world premieres, continuing the company’s long-standing mission to develop bold, socially resonant new work. All productions take place at the Berkeley City Club, located at 2315 Durant Avenue in Berkeley.

The season includes the return of THE LAST GOAT, written and directed by Gary Graves, which has been extended through August 3 following critical acclaim and strong ticket demand. The production stars Andre Amarotico, Liris Robles, and Jan Zvaifler, and has been hailed as “an absolutely enthralling chamber play” and “bold and innovative.” The story follows Kori, a young woman living in isolation on a Greek island with her grandmother. When a shipwrecked stranger arrives, she must choose between her longing for freedom and her loyalty to family.

Also coming this fall is DADA TEEN MUSICAL: THE PLAY, a new comedy by Maury Zeff, opening October 18. The play follows Annabelle, a rebellious high school student whose idea to stage a Dadaist version of The Sound of Music unleashes absurdist chaos into the high school ecosystem. Zeff is a longtime member of the Central Works Writers Workshop and has received numerous accolades for his fiction and playwriting, including a Pushcart Prize nomination.

Founded in 1990, Central Works continues to lead the Bay Area in producing new plays, developing more premieres by local writers than any other company in the region. The company’s unique collaborative approach, known as the Central Works Method, fosters playwright-driven development in partnership with actors and directors from the start of the creative process. The 2025 season reflects Central Works’ dedication to equity, innovation, and the transformative power of live storytelling.

For tickets and more information, visit www.centralworks.org.