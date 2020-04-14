Central Works Postpones Production of QUEEN MAIR

Central Works regrets that Queen Mair, the second production of its 30th anniversary season, has been postponed until 2021. The show was originally scheduled to run May 9 - June 7, 2021 at the Berkeley City Club. Central Works is now planning to present it as the second production of its 31st season. We will continue to provide updates for the rest of the season as we navigate through this unprecedented time.

In Matthew Wells' new play Queen Mair (now postponed and planned as the second production next season) it's ninety minutes before the start of the tale that is known as King Lear. The old king's wife, Queen Mair, has asked her three daughters and their nurse to join her in her private bedchamber, to say farewell to the youngest, gentle Cordelia, whose hand is about to be given in marriage. But there are other farewells to be taken, and painful secrets that must be revealed, before young Cordelia will be on her way.

Central Works 2020 30th Season as planned, runs through November 15, 2020. Reopening in the summer is a new Central Works Method musical about the Gilded Age entitled The Life and Times of Boss McGreedy by Gary Graves. The production is directed by John Patrick Moore with musical direction by Clive Worsley and runs Jul 11-Aug 9. The 2020 season concludes with Bystanders by Patricia Milton Oct 17-Nov 15, a world-premiere by the author of last season's hit The Victorian Ladies Detective Collective.





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You