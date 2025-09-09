Cast and Creatives Set For Terror Vault's HEXED

Terror Vault—the Bay Area’s award-winning haunted attraction—revealed the cast and creative team behind HEXED, the world-premiere chapter of its wildly popular, fully immersive horror experience. Set to take over the historic San Francisco Mint (88 5th St.) for just 16 performances, HEXED will run Thursday, October 2 through Saturday, November 1, 2025.



Three witches, spread across the globe, each from a different cultural and mystical tradition, converge to form a coven so powerful it threatens to unravel the very fabric of humanity. As this Coven of Three performs their dark rituals, the rising number of missing children alarms a group of witch experts called The Believers. These experts seek to recruit unlikely heroes from our show’s guests to help them stop the coven before the world falls into eternal darkness. Are you brave enough to join them?



The cast of HEXED features an ensemble of Bay Area actors and seasoned scream performers, including Axle, Aaron Sarazan, Alex Tom, Brandon Rios/CREAM, Carla Grace Fajardo, Cat Bigelow, Che-Niya Minor, Christian Simonsen, Constance Victoria Taylor, Daniel Hollinger, Delilah Blackheart, Derek Lozupone, Donna K. Moore, Edie Eve, Eli Bishop, Elisabeth Zeier, Elle Gilmore, Erica Flor, Evangeline Laveau, Fullout Fritzie, Gabby Rose, Helena Levin, Jason Euren/Rocky Sqrl, Jeff Stroker, Jessica Balboni, Jim Piechota, Jo Williams, Kat Robichaud, Keith Rajala, Kellum Inglin, Kenley Gaffke, Kevin Lewis, Kim Larsen, Krista Wright, Kuntra Diction, Lavender Keke Marquee, Layla Kaufman, Leggy Pee, Lisa Zeier, Lola Ren, Martin Vore, Meagan Kennedy, Meatflap, Miguel Velez, Milan Whitfield, Mocha Fapalatte, Mort Tableau, Natasha Nightmare, Ned Hansen, Paloma Nazario, Papi Churro, Peter Chianchiano, Peter Karpathakis, Phoenix Knight, Piranha Psychotronica, Polina Litvak, Polly Amber Ross, Priscilla Perry Ratonel, Raelene Elisan, Rasheed Custer, Raul Asais, Raya Light, Redd FaFilth, Ron Richardson, Roxanne Redmeat, Ryan Beermann, Ryan Cicak, Samar Nassar, SamWitch, Sarah Boll, Sarah Jainchill, Seulji Ki, Sol Alvarado, Steven Todd, Teri Whipple, Timothy Kerrisk III, Tracy Layden, Trashleigh Teese, Trish/Fruitonthebottom, Vendetta, Vernica Dolginko, Wheeler Freeman, Yaz, and Zoe/Champagne Splitz.



Written by Peaches Christ and David Flower, the creative team for HEXED includes Heather Dunham (Sound Design), Jason Hendricks (Makeup Design), Leah Johnston (Technical Director), Dave Haaz-Baroque (Puppeteer), Jessica Cohen (Production Assistant), Alex Jose (Production Assistant), Jolyne Beck Silverside (Production Assistant), David Nolan (Production Assistant), Blue (Production Assistant), Penny McClish (Production Assistant), Kimberly Murphy (Production Assistant), Lisa Carver (Costume Design), Maryane Kimbler (Pneumatics), Ned Hansen (Makeup Assistant), Nova (Makeup Assistant), Thorn (Makeup Assistant), Nihat Karaarslan (Company Manager), Arian Grimsrud (Show Technician) Sloane Kanter (Show Technician), Chris Hatfield (Graphic Designer), Christopher Ouellette (VIP Area Designer), Sylvia Williams (Makeup Assistant), Vanessa Fitzpatrick (Executive Administrator), Bob Me (Box Office Manager), Zann (Box Office), Nanette Mickle (Box Office Assistant), Nick Zilles (Box Office Assistant), Dani (Box Office Assistant), Kyle Melgarejo (Launcher), Sarah Phykitt, Michael Creason, and Testicleses.



Guests are invited to start and end their haunted adventure at Fang Bang—an 80’s New Wave/goth vampire-themed pop-up bar located in the vault of the San Francisco Mint—where they can partake in Halloween-themed cocktails and quick service pizza. Fang Bang will be open to the public with no cover during show operating hours. A ticket to HEXED is not required to visit Fang Bang or CreepShop, a pop-up retail shop. CreepShop features Terror Vault branded merchandise as well as curated items from Kreepsville666, Little Whip, Middle of Beyond, and local artists.