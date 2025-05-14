Cast Set For RICHARD III at Chanticleer Shakespeare Co.

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chanticleer Shakespeare Co. has announced the principal Equity cast for its upcoming production of Richard III, featuring five standout performers with credits spanning Broadway, Shakespeare festivals, and major screen roles.

Cast

Jacqueline Antaramian*, Fresno native and Broadway veteran (Julius Caesar with Denzel Washington, Dr. Zhivago), with screen credits including The Old Man, Homeland, and American Gods

Blake Ellis*, another Fresnan, and Artistic Director of Chanticleer Shakespeare Co. (Tender Napalm - Off-Broadway, Love's Labour's Lost - Royal Shakespeare Company, and Netflix's Unbelievable)

Kathleen McCall* (Decades-long career spanning Broadway, Off-Broadway, and national tours)

George Mount* (Former Artistic Director - Seattle Shakespeare Co.; Founder/Artistic Director - Wooden O Theatre)

Cameron Varner* (Dante's Inferno - Open Window Theatre; King Lear, Twelfth Night - Montana Shakespeare in the Park)

"Playing Richard III in our inaugural production is an honor, especially alongside a dream cast of professionals and local artists I deeply admire," said Blake Ellis. "This production is a true reflection of our mission: to bring world-class Shakespeare to the Valley, and to make sure our impressive local talent has a seat at the table, working shoulder to shoulder with seasoned professionals."

Richard III runs June 6-15, 2025 at the Historic Warnors Theatre in Fresno, CA.

For additional information on auditions, upcoming shows, or ticket availability, please visit www.chanticleershakes.com

Comments

