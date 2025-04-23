Cast Set For Noël Coward's PRIVATE LIVES at Alley Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre and Artistic Director Rob Melrose have announced the cast and creative team of Noël Coward's Private Lives. Director KJ Sanchez (The Night Shift Before Christmas, American Mariachi) brings a fresh twist to Coward's timeless comedy, transporting the setting to 1930s Argentina and Uruguay.

“Private Lives may be the finest showcase of Coward's razor-edged humor: elegant, biting, and hilariously brutal in its portrayal of love and loathing,” remarked Melrose. “What excites me most about director KJ Sanchez's vision is her decision to relocate the play to Argentina and Uruguay. Private Lives revolves around the magnetic push and pull of romance—the spark of attraction, the sting of separation. KJ amplifies this emotional dance by incorporating an actual dance: the tango. Rooted in South American tradition, the tango simmers with sensuality and seethes with tension—just like Coward's dueling lovers. Their flirtations, feuds, and fast-paced banter find a perfect mirror in the tango's smoldering embraces and fiery footwork. The result is a fresh, invigorating take on a classic comedy of manners.”

KJ Sanchez, known for her bold storytelling and imaginative visions, shared her insights on the production, “With blessing from the Coward Estate, I set the play anew in Argentina, 1930, with Tango dancing so we could lean into everything that has always made Coward's classic so popular: it's sensual, sexy, feisty, fun, and really funny.”

The cast includes Alley's Resident Acting Company member Melissa Molano as Amanda Prynne.

She is joined by Orlando Arriaga (American Mariachi, Sherlock Holmes and The Case of The Jersey Lily) as Victor Prynne, Hugo E. Carbajal (American Mariachi) as Elyot Chase, and Briana J. Resa (The Night Shift Before Christmas, American Mariachi) as Sibyl Chase.

The creative team includes Scenic Designer Tanya Orellana, Costume Designer David Arevalo, Lighting Designer Carolina Ortiz Herrera, Sound Designer Jake Rodriguez, Fight Director H. Russ Brown, Intimacy Coach Melissa Pritchett, Tango Instructor Susana Collins, Voice Coach Micha Espinosa, Stage Manager Denise Cardarelli, and Assistant Stage Manager Ethan Mitchell.

Comments