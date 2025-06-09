Candace Johnson’s SCAT-TER BRAIN: THE MUSIC OF ADHD Opens at The Marsh Berkeley in July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Marsh Berkeley will present the world premiere run of Scat-ter Brain: The Music of ADHD, a new solo musical written and performed by Candace Johnson, running Saturdays at 8pm from July 19 through September 13, 2025 (with a press opening on August 9 and no performance on August 30).

Directed and developed with creative consultation by Stephanie Weisman, Scat-ter Brain is a semi-autobiographical work that explores life after an adult diagnosis of inattentive-type ADHD. The musical follows CJ, a multi-talented woman who, upon discovering her diagnosis in her 40s, embarks on a journey of self-discovery, confronting both the gifts and challenges of a neurodivergent brain.

Originally developed during The Marsh San Francisco’s 2024 In Front of Your Eyes Performance Festival—where it earned “Best of Festival – Drama”—the show has since been expanded through a workshop process led by Don Reed and now receives a full production on the Berkeley stage.

With a blend of gospel, jazz, and theatrical storytelling, Johnson uses music, humor, and vulnerability to illuminate how ADHD can complicate—but also deepen—our relationships with ourselves and those around us. Each performance offers a glimpse into the often misunderstood experience of neurodivergence, while centering joy, faith, and creative resilience.

Candace Johnson is a vocalist, writer, poet, and director of the UC Berkeley Gospel Choir. She has premiered several original solo works, including VOX in a BOX, and has collaborated with the Formally Incarcerated People's Performance Project. Scat-ter Brain marks her eighth original theatrical work.

Stephanie Weisman, Founder and Artistic Director of The Marsh, brings decades of experience nurturing solo performance. Under her leadership, The Marsh has become a vital incubator for new works and a nationally recognized hub for solo storytelling.

Performances will take place at The Marsh Berkeley (2120 Allston Way). Tickets are priced $25–35 for general admission and $50 or $100 for reserved seating, with a $3 per-ticket convenience fee. The venue is accessible by Downtown Berkeley BART, with parking available at the Allston Way Garage.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.themarsh.org.

